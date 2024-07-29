In Venezuela, Maduro won the presidential election for the third time

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has been declared the winner of the presidential election, despite accusations by the opposition of irregularities during the election. This is his third term.
- Maduro was declared the winner of the presidential elections in Venezuela for the third time, although numerous exit polls pointed to the victory of the opposition.
- The results of the vote in Venezuela have caused controversy, with the opposition accusing of irregularities, while Maduro claims that his victory was peaceful and stable.
- Nicolás Maduro has also come under fire for his relationship with Russia, accusing the US of meddling in Venezuela.
- Voting took place amid numerous violations, which raises doubts about the integrity and legitimacy of the election results in Venezuela.
The head of the National Electoral Council of Venezuela, Elvis Amoroso, said that Maduro won based on the counting of 80% of the ballots.
The turnout at the elections reached 59%.
Reuters notes that Maduro was declared the winner, despite numerous exit polls pointing to a victory for the opposition. An earlier poll by Edison Research showed that González should win with 65% of the vote and Maduro with 31%. Local company Meganalisis predicted that 65% would vote for Gonzalez, and slightly less than 14% for Maduro.
After announcing the results, Maduro declared that his victory was a victory for peace and stability. The opposition is sure that the results, as in the last elections in 2018, were tampered with.
Los resultados son inocultables. El país eligió un cambio en paz.— Edmundo González (@EdmundoGU) July 29, 2024
The opposition also reported violations during voting. A representative from the opposition, who was supposed to be an observer during the national vote counting, was not allowed.
There were also several polling stations where opposition observers could not enter. This is an important signal, given that the Maduro government controls all state institutions in Venezuela and has been accused of rigging previous elections.
What is known about Nicolas Maduro
Nicolás Maduro came to power in March 2013 after the death of his predecessor, Hugo Chávez. This is his third six-year presidential term.
During his rule, the country fell into a deep economic crisis, which was exacerbated, in particular, by American sanctions.
Maduro is also isolated from Western countries and is subject to US sanctions. He is accused of holding undemocratic elections and trying to plunge the country into poverty, despite its oil wealth. In addition, he repeatedly declared his support for Russia and accused the US of invading Ukraine.
