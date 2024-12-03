Indian leader Narendra Modi is sharply reducing orders for defense equipment from Russia's aggressor countries, and is instead buying more from Western suppliers.
Points of attention
Russia is losing another arms market
Analysts noted that only 36% of India's weapons came from Russia last year, compared to 76% in 2009.
What is important to understand is a significant change in the political course for a country that has been buying weapons from the Russian Federation for a long period of time.
India and Russia's plans to jointly develop and manufacture helicopters and modern fighter jets were also withdrawn against this background, according to insiders.
Despite this, it is known that India still expects to receive from Russia two warships and batteries for an anti-missile shield.
This order was issued even before the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine.
Modi is gradually withdrawing from cooperation with Russia
Foreign analysts have come to the conclusion that the rejection of Russian weapons indicates the strengthening of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to reduce dependence on Moscow.
However, against this background, his government still does not stop buying cheap energy carriers from Russia and providing diplomatic support to the Russian president.
According to one analyst, India's partnership with the West will be incomplete until both sides find a way to discuss nuclear issues.
