India plans to increase oil refining capacity

This was reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.

The Indian government has announced plans to invest up to $100 billion in domestic exploration and increase oil refining capacity to 6 million barrels per day by 2030. The initiative aims to strengthen the country's energy security and reduce dependence on imports, which currently cover 85-88% of domestic oil consumption. Share

India's energy balance remains structurally unbalanced: with production of about 0.55–0.6 million barrels per day (bpd), domestic demand exceeds 5 million bpd, which means that domestic resources meet less than 12% of needs. Under these conditions, the country's oil industry is oriented towards a large refining hub model — state-owned and private refineries earn money by refining relatively cheap imported oil with subsequent re-export of petroleum products.

After 2023, India actively purchased Russian oil at a discount, which ensured record refining profitability and supported high GDP growth rates of about 7%.

The strategy for increasing the domestic resource base involves opening up for geological exploration about 1 million sq. km of territories previously restricted for commercial exploration, in particular certain offshore areas and border areas. It is also planned to develop the deep-water shelf, primarily in the Krishna-Godavari basin and near the Andaman Islands, which requires drilling at depths of more than 1,000–1,500 m and is associated with high technological risks. A separate direction is the development of shale and tight deposits in partially explored basins, in particular in the state of Rajasthan.