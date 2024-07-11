InformNapalm starts fundraising campaign for EW system: how to join

On July 11, an urgent collection of funds from the International intelligence community InformNapalm for electronic warfare systems began. Don't be indifferent; Ukrainian soldiers need your support!
- InformNapalm fighters are collecting funds for EW systems to protect Ukraine from Russian aggression.
- The levy includes purchasing electronic warfare equipment, drone control kits, and equipment repairs to increase combat readiness.
- Your donations will help fighters change the course of history and provide the technical support for a successful defence.
- InformNapalm is a volunteer initiative that unites more than 30 volunteers from more than 10 countries to conduct intelligence operations based on open sources.
How to support fundraising for military equipment to Ukrainian soldiers
It is a fee for the technical support and upgrading of the combined special unit and unmanned vehicles.
The collection includes the purchase of EW devices, kits for controlling FPV drones, car repairs, night vision devices, a power supply, and additional ammunition for the defender, who neutralised the warhead of the Russian missile in this video.
AFU Senior Sergeant Mykhailo Makaruk is in charge of the campaign.
Here you can find a link where you can donate.
Also, here is the card number: 5375 4112 2030 1704
Each of your donations is a step towards Ukrainian Victory. Even a small contribution can change the course of our history. A repost is also required!
What is known about the InformNapalm International Intelligence Community?
The InformNapalm volunteer initiative arose in response to the Russian aggression in Ukraine in March 2014.
It was started by journalist Roman Burko (Ukraine) and military expert Iraklii Komaksidze (Georgia). Now it unites the efforts of more than 30 volunteers from more than 10 countries.
The project's main focus is OSINT (Open source intelligence), intelligence based on information from publicly available, open sources, including social networks.