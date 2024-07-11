InformNapalm starts fundraising campaign for EW system: how to join

On July 11, an urgent collection of funds from the International intelligence community InformNapalm for electronic warfare systems began. Don't be indifferent; Ukrainian soldiers need your support!

How to support fundraising for military equipment to Ukrainian soldiers

It is a fee for the technical support and upgrading of the combined special unit and unmanned vehicles.

The collection includes the purchase of EW devices, kits for controlling FPV drones, car repairs, night vision devices, a power supply, and additional ammunition for the defender, who neutralised the warhead of the Russian missile in this video.

AFU Senior Sergeant Mykhailo Makaruk is in charge of the campaign.

Here you can find a link where you can donate.

Also, here is the card number: 5375 4112 2030 1704

Each of your donations is a step towards Ukrainian Victory. Even a small contribution can change the course of our history. A repost is also required!

This is a video from our comrade in arms with a recording of the destruction of the warhead of the Russian Kh-59 air missile, which was shot down by our air defence. Both this brother and other guys from the combat wing of InformNapalm (former community volunteers who have been mobilizing and defending Ukraine with weapons since the beginning of the full-scale invasion) asked us to announce an important fire rally, the message says. Share

What is known about the InformNapalm International Intelligence Community?

The InformNapalm volunteer initiative arose in response to the Russian aggression in Ukraine in March 2014.

It was started by journalist Roman Burko (Ukraine) and military expert Iraklii Komaksidze (Georgia). Now it unites the efforts of more than 30 volunteers from more than 10 countries.

The project's main focus is OSINT (Open source intelligence), intelligence based on information from publicly available, open sources, including social networks.