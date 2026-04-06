Iran destroys unique American "flying tank"

Western analysts have concluded that the war in the Middle East has entered a new phase, as the United States has begun to lose even more of its precious weapons and equipment. The new “victim” of the Iranian regime has become the American A-10 Thunderbolt II attack aircraft. It is also often called the “flying tank.”

The US lost an A-10 Thunderbolt II

As Komputer Świat notes, this is a unique American attack aircraft that still has no direct successor.

The Iranian regime was able to shoot it down near Kuwait.

According to the latest data, the plane may have been hit by Iranian air defenses.

The pilot managed to eject and was evacuated - his life is not in danger.

A video of the alleged moment of the A-10 destruction began to be actively distributed online.

Despite this, analysts believe that eyewitnesses filmed the destruction of an MQ-9 Reaper drone, which was also involved in the search for the F-15E crew.