Israel assessed the probability of the start of a "war of annihilation"
Category
World
Publication date

Israel assessed the probability of the start of a "war of annihilation"

Israel Defense Forces
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Tel Aviv was not afraid of Iran's new threats to start a "war of annihilation". Israel declared that they are ready for any development.

Points of attention

  • The new confrontation between Israel and Hezbollah may intensify against the backdrop of the IDF's war with Hamas in Gaza.
  • Iran's threats to start a "war of annihilation" have become a cause for concern in the United States.
  • Israel does not pay attention to Iran's threats, because they do not scare it.

Israel reacted to Iran's statements for the first time

The head of Israeli diplomacy, Israel Katz, made an official comment on this matter.

According to him, the IDF (Israel Defense Forces - ed.) is ready to use military force against Lebanon if the Hezbollah terrorist group continues to shell Israeli territory.

Tel Aviv emphasized that it does not pay attention to Iran's threats, because they do not scare it.

Today, Iran threatens to destroy Israel if Israel fully responds to Hezbollah's attacks from Lebanon. "My answer to Iran is clear. If Hezbollah does not cease fire and withdraw from southern Lebanon, we will act against it with full force until security is restored and residents can return to their homes," Israel Katz emphasized.

The diplomat also drew attention to the fact that "the regime that threatens to be destroyed deserves to be destroyed."

What is important to know about the situation around Israel

Terrorists from the Hezbollah group, supported and sponsored by Iran, launch rocket attacks on Israel from the territory of Lebanon.

Recently, US intelligence predicted that a large-scale confrontation between Israel and Hezbollah could flare up in the coming weeks if Jerusalem and Hamas fail to reach an agreement on a cease-fire in Gaza.

On June 29, official Tehran began to threaten that in the event of an Israeli attack on Lebanon, "a war of destruction will begin."

The US Department of Defense has already begun preparations for the evacuation of Americans from Lebanon due to the risk of war.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
How Ukraine could get Patriot batteries from Israel, analysts explain
Patriot air defence systems
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Israel has attacked Rafah, going against Biden and Macron
IDF

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?