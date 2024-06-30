Israel assessed the probability of the start of a "war of annihilation"

Tel Aviv was not afraid of Iran's new threats to start a "war of annihilation". Israel declared that they are ready for any development.

Israel reacted to Iran's statements for the first time

The head of Israeli diplomacy, Israel Katz, made an official comment on this matter.

According to him, the IDF (Israel Defense Forces - ed.) is ready to use military force against Lebanon if the Hezbollah terrorist group continues to shell Israeli territory.

Tel Aviv emphasized that it does not pay attention to Iran's threats, because they do not scare it.

Today, Iran threatens to destroy Israel if Israel fully responds to Hezbollah's attacks from Lebanon. "My answer to Iran is clear. If Hezbollah does not cease fire and withdraw from southern Lebanon, we will act against it with full force until security is restored and residents can return to their homes," Israel Katz emphasized. Share

The diplomat also drew attention to the fact that "the regime that threatens to be destroyed deserves to be destroyed."

Iran threatens today to destroy Israel if Israel fully responds to Hezbollah attacks from Lebanon.

My response to Iran is clear:

1. If Hezbollah does not cease its fire and withdraw from southern Lebanon, we will act against it with full force until security is restored and… — ישראל כ”ץ Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) June 29, 2024

What is important to know about the situation around Israel

Terrorists from the Hezbollah group, supported and sponsored by Iran, launch rocket attacks on Israel from the territory of Lebanon.

Recently, US intelligence predicted that a large-scale confrontation between Israel and Hezbollah could flare up in the coming weeks if Jerusalem and Hamas fail to reach an agreement on a cease-fire in Gaza.

On June 29, official Tehran began to threaten that in the event of an Israeli attack on Lebanon, "a war of destruction will begin."