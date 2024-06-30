Israel assessed the probability of the start of a "war of annihilation"

Tel Aviv was not afraid of Iran's new threats to start a "war of annihilation". Israel declared that they are ready for any development.
Points of attention
- The new confrontation between Israel and Hezbollah may intensify against the backdrop of the IDF's war with Hamas in Gaza.
- Iran's threats to start a "war of annihilation" have become a cause for concern in the United States.
- Israel does not pay attention to Iran's threats, because they do not scare it.
Israel reacted to Iran's statements for the first time
The head of Israeli diplomacy, Israel Katz, made an official comment on this matter.
According to him, the IDF (Israel Defense Forces - ed.) is ready to use military force against Lebanon if the Hezbollah terrorist group continues to shell Israeli territory.
Tel Aviv emphasized that it does not pay attention to Iran's threats, because they do not scare it.
The diplomat also drew attention to the fact that "the regime that threatens to be destroyed deserves to be destroyed."
What is important to know about the situation around Israel
Terrorists from the Hezbollah group, supported and sponsored by Iran, launch rocket attacks on Israel from the territory of Lebanon.
Recently, US intelligence predicted that a large-scale confrontation between Israel and Hezbollah could flare up in the coming weeks if Jerusalem and Hamas fail to reach an agreement on a cease-fire in Gaza.
On June 29, official Tehran began to threaten that in the event of an Israeli attack on Lebanon, "a war of destruction will begin."
The US Department of Defense has already begun preparations for the evacuation of Americans from Lebanon due to the risk of war.
