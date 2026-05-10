Israel created a secret military base — what is known about it

According to insiders of the Wall Street Journal, Israel created a secret military base in the Iraqi desert three months ago. In this way, the IDF wanted to secure its air operation against Iran.
Points of attention
- The discovery of the base by Iraqi forces raised concerns, but experts point out the advantages of the low population density and vast expanse of the desert in concealing military activities.
- The case underscores the complex dynamics in the Middle East and the lengths countries like Israel go to safeguard their military interests in a volatile region.
Israel's secret military base — first details
According to anonymous sources, official Tel Aviv ordered the construction of this base shortly before the start of the war in the Middle East on February 28.
First of all, it was about creating a logistics center to support the IDF Air Force.
Moreover, it is stated that special forces units and search and rescue teams were stationed there, ready to take action in the event of the shooting down of Israeli pilots.
What is important to understand is that in order to protect the outpost, the Israeli air force even launched airstrikes on Iraqi forces, who almost discovered it in early March.
Experts say that Iraq's western desert is an ideal location for a secret military outpost, especially given its low population density and vast size.
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