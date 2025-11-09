"It was hard." Jolie loudly addressed the world after her visit to Ukraine

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie has made her first public comment on her visit to Ukraine amid its war with Russia. She published a lengthy post in which she described the lives of Ukrainians on the frontlines, telling the world about their fears and the trials they face every day.

Jolie sent a powerful message to the world about Ukraine

As the actress noted, she visited Mykolaiv and Kherson in Ukraine this week to meet with families living on the front lines.

Jolie said that the threat from Russian drones was constant.

You hear a low hum in the sky. This is what they call "human hunting" here: drones are used to constantly monitor, track, and terrorize people. There was a point where we had to stop and wait for the drone to fly over us. I was in protective gear, and for me it was only a few days. And these families live with this every day. Angelina Jolie American actress

The star drew the world's attention to the fact that Ukrainians had moved their schools, clinics, and kindergartens underground.

"It was difficult, but inspiring to see. Many people spoke to me about the psychological burden of constant threat — and the deeper fear of being forgotten by the world," Angelina stressed. Share

According to the actress, it is difficult for her to understand how, in a world with such powerful diplomatic capacity, civilians in Ukraine, Sudan, Gaza, Yemen, the Democratic Republic of Congo and many other places suffer every day.

Jolie is outraged that world leaders are not stopping wars and conflicts, even though they could.