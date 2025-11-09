"It was hard." Jolie loudly addressed the world after her visit to Ukraine

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie has made her first public comment on her visit to Ukraine amid its war with Russia. She published a lengthy post in which she described the lives of Ukrainians on the frontlines, telling the world about their fears and the trials they face every day.
Points of attention
- The Hollywood star praises the courage and professionalism of local organizations and volunteers working to support communities in need.
- Angelina Jolie calls for governments to find strength and prioritize peace to prevent further suffering in conflict-affected areas.
Jolie sent a powerful message to the world about Ukraine
As the actress noted, she visited Mykolaiv and Kherson in Ukraine this week to meet with families living on the front lines.
Jolie said that the threat from Russian drones was constant.
The star drew the world's attention to the fact that Ukrainians had moved their schools, clinics, and kindergartens underground.
According to the actress, it is difficult for her to understand how, in a world with such powerful diplomatic capacity, civilians in Ukraine, Sudan, Gaza, Yemen, the Democratic Republic of Congo and many other places suffer every day.
Jolie is outraged that world leaders are not stopping wars and conflicts, even though they could.