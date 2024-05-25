NATO Secretary General made clear demand to Allies regarding Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg urged NATO partners providing weapons to Ukraine to immediately consider lifting the ban on their use in attacks on military targets in Russia.
Stoltenberg wants a strong decision by the allies regarding Ukraine
As Stoltenberg notes, this issue is extremely relevant just now, when the Russian army has launched a new offensive on the Kharkiv region.
The NATO Secretary General draws attention to the fact that denying Ukraine the opportunity to use these weapons against legitimate military targets on Russian territory greatly complicates its self-defence.
He also sounded a warning that the Russian army will increase its pressure and win insignificant positions, because it is afraid of losing manpower.
Stoltenberg criticiced the European allies who lied to Ukraine
The NATO Secretary General also reprimanded Kyiv's European partners, who promised one million artillery shells, but these were only loud promises.
He also stated that he considers the threat of escalation quite real.
According to the Secretary General of the Alliance, currently the main goal of his team is to "prevent this war from turning into a full-fledged war between Russia and NATO in Europe."
