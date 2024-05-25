NATO Secretary General made clear demand to Allies regarding Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date

NATO Secretary General made clear demand to Allies regarding Ukraine

Jens Stoltenberg
Читати українською
Source:  The Economist

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg urged NATO partners providing weapons to Ukraine to immediately consider lifting the ban on their use in attacks on military targets in Russia.

Stoltenberg wants a strong decision by the allies regarding Ukraine

It is time for the Allies to consider whether they should lift some of the restrictions they have placed on the use of weapons they have provided to Ukraine.

Jens Stoltenberg

Jens Stoltenberg

Secretary General of NATO

As Stoltenberg notes, this issue is extremely relevant just now, when the Russian army has launched a new offensive on the Kharkiv region.

The NATO Secretary General draws attention to the fact that denying Ukraine the opportunity to use these weapons against legitimate military targets on Russian territory greatly complicates its self-defence.

He also sounded a warning that the Russian army will increase its pressure and win insignificant positions, because it is afraid of losing manpower.

Stoltenberg criticiced the European allies who lied to Ukraine

The NATO Secretary General also reprimanded Kyiv's European partners, who promised one million artillery shells, but these were only loud promises.

We have not seen anything close to this,” noted Jens Stoltenberg.

He also stated that he considers the threat of escalation quite real.

According to the Secretary General of the Alliance, currently the main goal of his team is to "prevent this war from turning into a full-fledged war between Russia and NATO in Europe."

We conduct training, we provide weapons and ammunition to Ukraine, but we will not take direct part from NATO territory in hostilities over Ukraine or in Ukraine. This is a completely different thing.

Jens Stoltenberg

Jens Stoltenberg

Secretary General of NATO

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ex-US Vice President Pence predicts Russia to start war against NATO if Ukraine is defeated
Mike Pence
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Biden names main US ally outside NATO
The White House
Joe Biden
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Orban puts tough demands on NATO over Ukraine
Viktor Orban

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?