NATO Secretary General made clear demand to Allies regarding Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg urged NATO partners providing weapons to Ukraine to immediately consider lifting the ban on their use in attacks on military targets in Russia.

Stoltenberg wants a strong decision by the allies regarding Ukraine

It is time for the Allies to consider whether they should lift some of the restrictions they have placed on the use of weapons they have provided to Ukraine. Jens Stoltenberg Secretary General of NATO

As Stoltenberg notes, this issue is extremely relevant just now, when the Russian army has launched a new offensive on the Kharkiv region.

The NATO Secretary General draws attention to the fact that denying Ukraine the opportunity to use these weapons against legitimate military targets on Russian territory greatly complicates its self-defence.

He also sounded a warning that the Russian army will increase its pressure and win insignificant positions, because it is afraid of losing manpower.

Stoltenberg criticiced the European allies who lied to Ukraine

The NATO Secretary General also reprimanded Kyiv's European partners, who promised one million artillery shells, but these were only loud promises.

We have not seen anything close to this," noted Jens Stoltenberg.

He also stated that he considers the threat of escalation quite real.

According to the Secretary General of the Alliance, currently the main goal of his team is to "prevent this war from turning into a full-fledged war between Russia and NATO in Europe."