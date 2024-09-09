Kate Middleton has completed a course of treatment for cancer and will soon appear in public

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has already completed the course of chemotherapy, but she will have to fight cancer for a long time. Prince William's wife wrote about it on social networks.

Kate Middleton has completed a course of chemotherapy

The Princess of Wales shared with her followers the good news, from which she felt relieved.

As summer draws to a close, I can't tell you how relieved it is to finally be done with chemotherapy. Kate Middleton Princess of Wales

Middleton wrote that the last nine months have been difficult for her and the whole family. However, it also reminded me of the importance of the simple things.

The Princess of Wales has completed chemotherapy, but this is not the end of the fight. A long recovery and rehabilitation awaits her.

Despite this, Kate Middleton is already planning to go out into the world. She told followers that she will be appearing in public in the coming months.

Despite everything that has happened before, I enter this new stage of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and gratitude for life, - wrote the wife of Prince William. Share

When the Princess of Wales was diagnosed with cancer

Oncology was discovered in Kate Middleton in the winter, during an operation on the abdominal cavity. The disease was detected at an early stage.

The Princess of Wales spoke about health problems in March 2024. She recorded a video message.

Kate Middleton stopped going out in public after Christmas. There were various rumors about her health.

It should be noted that she was in the hospital at the same time as the King of Great Britain, Charles III. He was also diagnosed with cancer.