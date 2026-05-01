Kolomoiskyi was declared a suspect in the case of embezzlement of UAH 100 million from Privatbank

The Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine reported that a businessman and former owner of Privatbank has been charged with fraudulently embezzling property on a particularly large scale as part of an organized group. The amount involved is 100 million hryvnias.

New suspicion against Kolomoisky — first details

As the investigation managed to find out, 12 years ago the oligarch and his henchmen built a multi-level financial scheme, within which they withdrew credit resources, and their further movement was disguised as legitimate financial transactions.

The UCP emphasizes that controlled enterprises received loans from PrivatBank without proper collateral and without a real economic purpose.

After that, the specified assets passed through a number of legal entities and individuals, which created the illusion of normal financial circulation.

According to the prosecution, some of these assets eventually ended up in the personal accounts of the scheme organizers under the guise of fulfilling contracts. In particular, in December 2014, hundreds of millions of hryvnias were transferred to the suspect's personal account from an enterprise under his control. Share

As of today, the UCP and the SBU are investigating other facts of the seizure by the suspects and other former co-owners of the aforementioned bank for a total amount of over 1.9 billion US dollars.