The Russian occupiers, in search of additional human resources, are actively recruiting women from the penal colonies of the Russian Federation.

What is known about Russia's recruitment of women from prisons for the war against Ukraine

It is noted that agitators from the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation are primarily looking for medics, snipers, and, if desired, assault squads. Women prisoners are promised money and the opportunity to return home.

It should be noted that the convicted women actively agree to the terms, because in the tenets of propaganda they believe that they will return home alive. However, a completely different situation awaits them in Ukraine, and many of them will go to hell instead of freedom, the report says. Share

The National Resisitance Centre (NRC) called on the Russian military to help "finish the contract early" and to inform about the location of the Russian military on the TOT. Anonymity of messages is guaranteed, the Center noted.

Russia is recruiting mercenaries for the war against Ukraine

In the summer of 2023, it became known that residents of Nepal who came to the Russian Federation to study were being recruited for the war against Ukraine. The main argument for making such a decision is money.

In December, Nepal issued an official statement calling on Moscow to stop recruiting its citizens for the war and to return the bodies of those who had already died.

A mercenary of the Russian army from Somalia, Muhammad Adil, was captured by the Armed Forces of Ukraine at the beginning of January 2024. Online.ua journalists managed to ask the captured foreigner why he came to Russia, how he got into the occupying army, how much he trained before he got to the front line, and which of his decisions he regrets.

After arriving in the Russian Federation, he got a job at a factory but soon saw an advertisement for the Russian army on the street and signed a contract on December 3, 2023.