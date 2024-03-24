Kuleba called Putin a liar and urged the world not to believe Russian attempts to tie the terrorist attack to Ukraine

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, urged to prevent attempts by Vladimir Putin and his henchmen to tie the terrorist attack in the Moscow region to Ukraine.

Kuleba reminded that Putin lied about the explosions of residential buildings in 1999, the disaster of the submarine "Kursk" in 2000, the siege of the school in Beslan in 2004, the murders of Politkovskaya in 2006, Magnitsky in 2009, Nemtsov in 2015 and many others critics, regarding the Russian military occupying Crimea, the downing of MH17 and plans to invade Ukraine.

These are just a few facts of lies from a very, very long list, Kuleba said.

Putin is a pathological liar. Including now, when he is desperately trying to link Ukraine or other Western countries to the mass shooting near Moscow, despite the fact that there is no evidence to support such claims. Dmytro Kuleba Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

The minister urged not to allow Putin and his henchmen to deceive people.

Their only goal is to encourage more Russians to die in their senseless criminal war against Ukraine, and to instill more hatred towards other nations, not only Ukrainians, but the entire West. Share

A terrorist attack in the Moscow region

In the evening of March 22, there was a shooting in the shopping center "Crocus City Hall" near Moscow.

Four unknown masked men with weapons broke into the premises and started shooting people who were waiting for the concert of the band "Piknik" to begin.

A fire also broke out there, the roof collapsed.

ISIS militants claimed responsibility for the terrorist attack. At the same time, Russian propagandists and the FSB accused Ukraine of involvement.

The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine stated that the terrorist attack was a deliberate provocation by the Russian special services at the behest of Putin. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also categorically rejected accusations of Kyiv's alleged involvement.