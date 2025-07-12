Kyiv court approves largest special confiscation of money in history

The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv has applied a special confiscation, collecting UAH 2.6 billion in favor of the state from a company that operated in Ukraine under the online casino brand “PIN-UP.” This decision was made based on the materials of the SBI investigation.

Important details of the largest special seizure of money in history

According to the State Bureau of Investigation, the court also approved an agreement between the prosecutor and the defendant, the director of an online casino, who was sentenced to five years in prison with a three-year suspended sentence.

What is important to understand is that he was found guilty of a number of serious crimes, including:

conducting economic activities in cooperation with an aggressor state (Part 4, Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine),

participation in a criminal organization (Part 3 of Article 255 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine),

intentional tax evasion in particularly large amounts (Part 3 of Article 212 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine),

legalization of property obtained by crime (Part 3 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine),

official forgery (Part 1 of Article 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

As part of the investigation, the SBI team was able to find out that the Pin-Up online casino had connections with representatives of the aggressor country Russia and sanctioned individuals, and its financial flows were directed to replenish the Russian budget and support activities related to the war against Ukraine.