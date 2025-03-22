Large-scale forest fires rage in South Korea — photos

The South Korean government declared a state of national disaster on March 22 due to large-scale forest fires that have swept through the city of Ulsan and southeastern regions.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Security, the measure took effect on Saturday in the city of Ulsan in Gyeongsang Province.

The announcement was made on the recommendation of Acting President Choi Sang-mok to implement comprehensive measures to combat the natural disaster. He has already visited the scene and ordered relevant agencies to make maximum efforts to mobilize all possible equipment and personnel to put out the fire before sunset.

Hundreds of residents of Sancheon County were evacuated as strong winds hampered firefighting efforts.

As of 3:00 p.m. local time, 65% of the fires were contained, compared to 70% at 10:30 a.m. The fire area has also increased to 290 hectares. Share

Local authorities also reported that two firefighters were found dead.

