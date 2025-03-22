Large-scale forest fires rage in South Korea — photos
Category
Events
Publication date

Large-scale forest fires rage in South Korea — photos

South Korea
Читати українською
Source:  Yonhap

The South Korean government declared a state of national disaster on March 22 due to large-scale forest fires that have swept through the city of Ulsan and southeastern regions.

Points of attention

  • South Korea has declared a state of national disaster due to large-scale forest fires in Ulsan and southeastern regions.
  • Efforts are being made to extinguish the fires, evacuate residents, and allocate maximum resources to combat the ongoing natural disaster.
  • The fires have spread rapidly, with strong winds making firefighting challenging, leading to evacuation of hundreds of residents and tragic loss of two firefighters.

South Korea declares state of emergency

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Security, the measure took effect on Saturday in the city of Ulsan in Gyeongsang Province.

The announcement was made on the recommendation of Acting President Choi Sang-mok to implement comprehensive measures to combat the natural disaster. He has already visited the scene and ordered relevant agencies to make maximum efforts to mobilize all possible equipment and personnel to put out the fire before sunset.

Fires in South Korea

Hundreds of residents of Sancheon County were evacuated as strong winds hampered firefighting efforts.

As of 3:00 p.m. local time, 65% of the fires were contained, compared to 70% at 10:30 a.m. The fire area has also increased to 290 hectares.

Local authorities also reported that two firefighters were found dead.

Fires in South Korea

Authorities plan to determine the exact cause of the fire after it is extinguished. It has been confirmed that the person who first reported the fire said that the fire was started by a spark while mowing the grass.

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?