Large-scale special operation "RUBICON". Results of the second stage are known

The National Police of Ukraine conducted the second stage of the large-scale special operation "RUBICON". Its main goal is to eliminate online networks for the sale of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances. All this took place under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office and regional prosecutors' offices.

The second stage of the special operation "RUBICON" — what are the results?

Thanks to the efforts of law enforcement officers, it was possible to stop the activities of an extensive drug trafficking infrastructure.

Previously, it carried out its activities through anonymous Internet platforms, online stores, messengers, and cryptocurrency payments.

More than 1,000 law enforcement officers were involved in this special operation.

The results are as follows:

More than 400 people involved in illegal drug trafficking have been identified, 146 of whom have already been reported as suspected;

a laboratory for the production of alpha-PVP and three laboratories for the production of amphetamine were liquidated;

Almost 90 kg of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances were seized, including 67 kg of alpha-PVP, 4 kg of cannabis, 3.6 kg of amphetamine, 1.3 kg of mephedrone, as well as over 570 liters of precursors;

What is important to understand is that the value of the seized drugs at "black" market prices reaches about 70 million UAH.

In particular, a laboratory for the production of alpha-PVP was liquidated in Bukovina and the supply channel of psychotropic drugs to various regions of Ukraine was blocked. Narcotics and precursors worth almost UAH 44 million were seized, and two members of the group were detained. Share

An amphetamine production laboratory has been dismantled in the Ukrainian capital. The organizers have already been detained.