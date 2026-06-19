Large-scale special operation "RUBICON". Results of the second stage are known

The National Police of Ukraine conducted the second stage of the large-scale special operation "RUBICON". Its main goal is to eliminate online networks for the sale of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances. All this took place under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office and regional prosecutors' offices.
Points of attention
- The value of the seized drugs in the 'black' market is estimated to be around 70 million UAH, highlighting the scale of the drug trafficking operation that was disrupted.
- The operation also led to the blocking of supply channels of psychotropic drugs to various regions of Ukraine, showcasing the impact of law enforcement efforts in combating drug trafficking.
The second stage of the special operation "RUBICON" — what are the results?
Thanks to the efforts of law enforcement officers, it was possible to stop the activities of an extensive drug trafficking infrastructure.
Previously, it carried out its activities through anonymous Internet platforms, online stores, messengers, and cryptocurrency payments.
More than 1,000 law enforcement officers were involved in this special operation.
The results are as follows:
More than 400 people involved in illegal drug trafficking have been identified, 146 of whom have already been reported as suspected;
a laboratory for the production of alpha-PVP and three laboratories for the production of amphetamine were liquidated;
Almost 90 kg of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances were seized, including 67 kg of alpha-PVP, 4 kg of cannabis, 3.6 kg of amphetamine, 1.3 kg of mephedrone, as well as over 570 liters of precursors;
What is important to understand is that the value of the seized drugs at "black" market prices reaches about 70 million UAH.
An amphetamine production laboratory has been dismantled in the Ukrainian capital. The organizers have already been detained.
Moreover, two more organizers of the scheme for the illegal trafficking of the precursor "phenylnitropropene" were caught in the Poltava region.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-