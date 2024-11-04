On the night of November 4, on the island of Flores in Indonesia, the eruption of the Levotobi Laki-Laki volcano began, due to which at least 10 people are already considered dead. At the same time, the number of victims exceeds 10,000 people.

What is known about the consequences of the eruption of the Levotobi volcano in Indonesia

According to the representatives of the National Agency of Indonesia for the elimination of the consequences of natural disasters, the eruption of the volcano began after midnight. A thick cloud of hot ash rose to a height of about 2 km into the sky.

Eventually, the ash began to settle on the roofs of houses in nearby settlements, causing fires and leading to the destruction of several buildings, including a Catholic monastery.

Volcanic material was thrown up to six kilometers from the crater. Indonesian authorities have expanded the evacuation zone to seven kilometers.

The eruption in Wulanggitang District affected at least 10,000 residents in six nearby villages: Pululera, Nawokote, Hokeng Jaya, Klathanlo, Boru and Boru Kedang. At least 10 people are believed to have died.

What is known about the impact of recent volcanic eruptions on the climate and atmosphere

Researchers have found that the powerful eruption of the underwater volcano Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Haapai led to climate changes in the Southern Hemisphere for at least the next two years.

It is noted that on January 15, 2022, a powerful eruption of the Tonga volcano caused a strong tsunami, which led to numerous destruction of residential infrastructure and the death of at least four people.

Meanwhile, as a result of this eruption, a large amount of aerosol and water vapor got into the air.

Scientists note that during the year after the eruption, the cooling effect due to the large-scale emission of volcanic aerosols was stronger, as they reflect the sun's rays into space.

And warming due to water vapor, which retains heat in the air, on the contrary, was smaller.