Latvia allocates almost €10 million in aid to Ukraine
Ukraine
Latvia allocates almost €10 million in aid to Ukraine

Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine
Latvia
Читати українською

The Government of Latvia has approved a new comprehensive aid package for Ukraine in 2024. The country will provide almost 10 million euros for the reconstruction of Ukraine and support of the Armed Forces.

Ukraine will receive a new aid package from Latvia

It is noted that €5.3 million will be directed to reconstruct Ukraine. The Latvian government allocated another €4.3 million to support the Armed Forces through the European Peace Fund.

In particular, the message states that Latvia is taking care of the restoration and reconstruction of the Chernihiv region.

The government plan for this year provides for the reconstruction of social infrastructure facilities in the region, psychological assistance for women, digitalization, consultations on territorial planning and integration into the EU, the Verkhovna Rada informs.

What is known about assistance from Latvia

Earlier, it was reported that Latvia was preparing a new aid package for Ukraine, including howitzers, ammunition, and other items. The countries also signed an agreement on military cooperation, particularly regarding the production of drones.

Before that, Latvia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Krišjānis Kariņš, stated that the country had provided Ukraine with €595 million in aid since the beginning of the Russian Federation's full-scale aggression. This is 0.85% of the state's GDP.

In addition, the government of Latvia has allocated €15.6 million to cover the costs incurred by the municipal authorities in connection with the reception and support of refugees from Ukraine.

