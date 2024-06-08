The documentary film "Legions of Light" from the series "Military Intelligence of Ukraine" is a heroic story about brave people from different countries of the world who, after the start of a full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, fight together with Ukrainians for freedom with weapons in their hands.

The sixth film of the documentary cycle "Military Intelligence of Ukraine"

The documentary film "Legions of Light" is dedicated to foreign citizens who fight in the ranks of the International Legion of the Armed Forces of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine as part of the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

"Legions of Light" is a collective image of all foreign volunteers from more than 55 countries of the world who, at their own peril and risk, legally as servicemen of the Ukrainian Armed Forces fight not only for our country, but also for the freedom of Europe and the whole world against Russian tyranny.

The film is especially relevant now, when mobilization has intensified in Ukraine and the participation of foreign military formations of allied countries in the defense of our states is being discussed at the highest international level," says the author of the series "Military Intelligence of Ukraine" Artem Shevchenko , a serviceman of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, journalist, writer, documentarian. Share

In the center of the plot is the story of foreign legionnaires who fight on the side of Ukraine

The film "Legions of Light" will tell the stories of foreign legionnaires, defenders and defenders from Great Britain, Norway, South Korea, Canada, the USA, Georgia, Poland, Germany and Russia, who voluntarily fight side by side with Ukrainians against the Russian occupiers in the most difficult areas of the front, often doing impossible things.

In addition to the foreign soldiers themselves, the head of military intelligence, Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov, and the chief of staff of the International Legion of the Armed Forces of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine with the call sign "Chief" talk about their participation in the resistance to aggression.

What exactly made the legionnaires come to Ukraine, risking their lives every day? What is their motivation? What operations are they involved in? All this and much more is discussed in the new documentary "Legions of Light".

In the new film, as well as in the five previous ones ("Air raid on Azovstal. Sky", "Battle for Snake Island. Sea", "Kharkiv Counteroffensive. Earth", "Downed Russian pilots" and "War for the Sea: from the Dnieper to Crimea") on the example of several combat operations, the specifics and peculiarities of conducting combat operations by Ukrainian scouts at sea, in the sky, and on land are highlighted.

Documentary about the International Legion

The documentary project "International Legion. Freedom without borders" of the Online.UA production company was created in 2023 with the assistance of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications of Ukraine.

The tape tells about foreigners who have been fighting as part of the Armed Forces of Ukraine against the Russian army since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia.

Foreign legionnaires repulse the Moscow army together with servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Who are these worthy people? What is their motivation? How do they fight and what do they feel? About all this in the film "International Legion. Freedom without borders".

Heroes of the tape, fighter Eric Vargas and platoon commander Michal, died on the battlefield, fighting as part of the International Legion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.