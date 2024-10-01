Life will win. Zelensky noted the feat of defenders of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
On October 1, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, during a solemn ceremony on the Day of Defenders of Ukraine, expressed gratitude to all soldiers for their selfless service and devotion to the state.

Ukraine celebrates the Day of Defenders of Ukraine on October 1

On October 1, on the Day of Defenders of Ukraine, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi celebrated the feat of the soldiers fighting for the freedom and independence of our country against the Russian army.

951 days of the battle for the state, 951 days you write history on the battlefield. You give yourself in order not to give Ukraine away. Those who were born warriors, and those who became one, changed their own lives so that our freedom would be unchanged, who had another profession, but did not want to live under another banner. Who said to himself: I have no other choice, because this is my Motherland, this is my Ukraine, so I will defend it.

Zelensky also thanked every military man and every woman who brings the moment of victory closer.

This is your day, the day of those who make our tomorrow possible, thanks to whom Ukraine exists, and we can stand here, on our native land, in our capital, under our flag. Thanks to you, life will win. You are indomitable and brave people who are doing a great job protecting our country, — emphasized the President of Ukraine.

The video message also showed footage from various cities, where people honored the memory of the fallen defenders with a moment of silence.

On October 1, Ukraine observed a moment of silence for the fallen defenders

From 8:55 a.m. to 9:05 a.m. in Kyiv, National Police officers stopped traffic on Maidan Nezalezhnosti and Khreshchatyk Street at the intersection with Alley of Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred.

Wherever you are, whatever you are doing, stop for a minute as a sign of respect and gratitude to the fallen defenders of Ukraine. At this moment, consider that a terrible war is going on. But we should always remember those who gave the most valuable thing — their own life — so that we could continue to live.

At this time, a minute of silence was observed in all cities and villages of the country.

