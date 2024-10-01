Life will win. Zelensky noted the feat of defenders of Ukraine

On October 1, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, during a solemn ceremony on the Day of Defenders of Ukraine, expressed gratitude to all soldiers for their selfless service and devotion to the state.
The video message also showed footage from various cities, where people honored the memory of the fallen defenders with a moment of silence.
From 8:55 a.m. to 9:05 a.m. in Kyiv, National Police officers stopped traffic on Maidan Nezalezhnosti and Khreshchatyk Street at the intersection with Alley of Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred.
At this time, a minute of silence was observed in all cities and villages of the country.