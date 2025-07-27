Deputy Head of the State Service for Food and Consumer Protection Vadim Chaikovskiy emphasizes that the locust invasion in some regions of Ukraine is not a catastrophe, as the situation is under control. He also made it clear that this is primarily a consequence of Russia's ecocide against Ukraine.

Russia actually provoked the locust invasion in Ukraine

As Vadim Chaikovskiy notes, this problem is especially acute on the contact line.

However, one cannot ignore the fact that locust outbreaks occur every year, and in 2025 the situation is still under control, writes Latifundist.

"The locust invasion is a consequence of Russia's ecocide against Ukraine. And not only against Ukraine, but against the entire world," Tchaikovsky emphasized. Share

He pointed out that the key reasons for the invasion were:

increase in average daily temperature,

change in natural and climatic conditions,

destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station,

war and abandoned lands near the front.

What is important to understand is that last year a special plant protection regime was announced in the Slobozhansk settlement council of the Chuhuiv district of the Kharkiv region.

Similar situations were previously recorded in Zaporizhia, Kherson, and Donetsk regions.

According to Chaikovsky, in Zaporizhia, ducks eat locusts en masse and don't even want to eat anything else.