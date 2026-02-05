The Ukrainian Defense Forces have hit a logistics hub, a concentration of manpower, UAV control points, and enemy electronic warfare assets, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

New “bavovna” on TOT and in Russia: what is known

As part of measures to reduce the offensive capabilities of the Russian aggressor, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine inflicted fire damage on a number of enemy military facilities in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and on the territory of the Russian Federation.

The Zaporizhzhia Oblast TOT struck a concentration of enemy manpower at the "Prymorskyi Posad" training ground in the area of the settlement of Prymorskyi Posad.

Also in the South Slobozhansky direction, our soldiers hit a Russian 300 mm 9K515 "Tornado-S" multiple launch rocket system. This MLRS is designed as a lightweight and versatile version of the "Smerch" system and allows it to hit targets at a distance of up to 120 km.

In the Donetsk region, near the village of Makiivka, an enemy logistics hub was hit.

Yesterday, as part of a fire engagement, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a UAV control point of a unit from the "Akhmat" special regiment near the village of Kucherov, Kursk Oblast, Russian Federation. The target was hit.

In the territory of the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation, near the village of Kistor, an enemy electronic warfare station was damaged.

According to the results of preliminary measures, the damage to the radar station of the S-400 anti-aircraft missile system, caused by strike UAVs on February 4, 2026 in the area of the Krasnoye settlement, Belgorod region of the Russian Federation, was confirmed.

Enemy losses and the extent of damage inflicted are being clarified.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces will continue to systematically implement measures aimed at weakening the offensive capabilities and reducing the combat potential of the Russian aggressor.