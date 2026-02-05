Ukrainian Flamingo missiles hit the Russian Kapustin Yar test site — what are the consequences?
Ukrainian Flamingo missiles hit the Russian Kapustin Yar test site — what are the consequences?

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukrainian Flamingo missile
During January 2026, the Defense Forces of Ukraine carried out a series of successful strikes on a complex of hangar-type buildings where pre-launch preparation of medium-range intercontinental ballistic missiles is taking place at the Kapustin Yar test site in the Astrakhan region, Russian Federation.

  • Ukrainian Defense Forces conducted successful strikes on the Kapustin Yar test site in Russia with Flamingo missiles.
  • The attacks caused damage to buildings and led to the evacuation of some personnel.

Ukrainian Defense Forces hit infrastructure at Kapustin Yar test site in Russia

The training ground was hit using long-range Ukrainian-made weapons, in particular the FP-5 Flamingo.

According to available information, some buildings on the territory of the test site have received damage of varying degrees, one of the hangars has been significantly damaged, and some personnel have been evacuated from the territory.

