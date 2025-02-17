Military analysts cited the example of Uralvagonzavod (UVZ), the main tank manufacturer in the Russian Federation, as showing that the actual production volumes of modern equipment may be smaller than it seems.

Manual repair requires significantly more time and labor resources than assembly line. Due to minimal automation and low wages for workers, the total amount of work seems large, but does not provide an adequate increase in modern technology.

The total number of really new vehicles is very modest: instead of thousands of tanks, as was the case in Soviet times, a modern UVZ can at best produce about a hundred new T-90Ms, several dozen tank support combat vehicles (BMPTs), and several hundred repaired T-72B3s.