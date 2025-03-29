Lubinets reported the return of 5 more children from the Ukrainian TOT

Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets officially confirmed that five more Ukrainian children have been returned from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. This happened within the framework of the implementation of the approved action plan of the President of Ukraine Bring Kids Back UA.
- Cases include a girl with deteriorating health due to conflicts with her mother and a boy saved from harsh treatment by his father.
- The Ombudsman's Office is actively involved in facilitating the return process, providing assistance to families and ensuring necessary support for the children.
Five more Ukrainian children reunited with their families
According to Dmytro Lubinets, the return of young Ukrainians was possible thanks to the mediation of a constant partner — the State of Qatar.
The children are aged from 11 to 16. They were returned from the TOT of Crimea, Donetsk, Luhansk, and Zaporizhia.
Dmytro Lubinets' team has already helped the grandmother obtain custody of the girl. In addition, the girl will be provided with all necessary assistance.
We also managed to save a boy who lived with his father in a temporary shelter, but was constantly suffering from harsh treatment from him.
The child's mother contacted the Ombudsman's Office and was finally able to reunite with her son.
