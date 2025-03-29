Lubinets reported the return of 5 more children from the Ukrainian TOT

Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets officially confirmed that five more Ukrainian children have been returned from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. This happened within the framework of the implementation of the approved action plan of the President of Ukraine Bring Kids Back UA.

Five more Ukrainian children reunited with their families

According to Dmytro Lubinets, the return of young Ukrainians was possible thanks to the mediation of a constant partner — the State of Qatar.

The children are aged from 11 to 16. They were returned from the TOT of Crimea, Donetsk, Luhansk, and Zaporizhia.

Among those returned is a 12-year-old girl whose parents are divorced and whose father is in captivity in the aggressor country. Over the three years of the full-scale invasion, the girl has changed her place of residence twice and has had conflicts with her mother. The minor's mental and physical health has significantly deteriorated over the past year. Dmytro Lubinets Ukrainian Ombudsman

Dmytro Lubinets' team has already helped the grandmother obtain custody of the girl. In addition, the girl will be provided with all necessary assistance.

We also managed to save a boy who lived with his father in a temporary shelter, but was constantly suffering from harsh treatment from him.

The child's mother contacted the Ombudsman's Office and was finally able to reunite with her son.