In the lower house of the French parliament, it is soon planned to officially consider the initiative of the ultra-left regarding the impeachment of President Emmanuel Macron.
Points of attention
- To complete Macron's impeachment, a two-thirds vote in both houses of parliament is required.
- Currently, the probability of impeachment of the French president is extremely low.
- Emmanuel Macron told who is actually blocking Ukraine's accession to NATO.
How likely is the impeachment of the French president
The lower house of the French parliament, by 12 votes to 10, recognized as acceptable the launch of the impeachment procedure against Macron at the initiative of the ultra-left "Invincible France".
According to the journalists, debates on this matter will start soon in the committee on laws and in the parliamentary hall.
What is important to understand is that "Invincible France" was able to collect 300,000 signatures to start this procedure.
What is also interesting, in fact, this is the first time that such a proposal passed the "filter" of the Bureau of the National Assembly.
Macron made an important statement regarding Ukraine
Recently, French leader Emmanuel Macron publicly stated that the USA and Germany are the main opponents of Ukraine joining NATO.
Moreover, the French president recalled the events of that year's summit in Vilnius, when Kyiv was also denied an invitation to join despite public criticism from Volodymyr Zelenskyi's team.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-