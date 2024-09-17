In the lower house of the French parliament, it is soon planned to officially consider the initiative of the ultra-left regarding the impeachment of President Emmanuel Macron.

The lower house of the French parliament, by 12 votes to 10, recognized as acceptable the launch of the impeachment procedure against Macron at the initiative of the ultra-left "Invincible France".

According to the journalists, debates on this matter will start soon in the committee on laws and in the parliamentary hall.

What is important to understand is that "Invincible France" was able to collect 300,000 signatures to start this procedure.

After Emmanuel Macron's refusal to appoint a prime minister from the left, this political force declared "stolen elections" and began organizing protests. The initiative has no chance of ending with the impeachment of the president — for this, two-thirds of the votes in both houses of the parliament would be necessary.

What is also interesting, in fact, this is the first time that such a proposal passed the "filter" of the Bureau of the National Assembly.

Recently, French leader Emmanuel Macron publicly stated that the USA and Germany are the main opponents of Ukraine joining NATO.

In the end, inviting Ukraine to NATO will be a decision of the allies, he emphasized.

Moreover, the French president recalled the events of that year's summit in Vilnius, when Kyiv was also denied an invitation to join despite public criticism from Volodymyr Zelenskyi's team.