Madonna is preparing for her wedding with a young football player

According to anonymous sources, 30-year-old football player Akeem Morris has proposed to 67-year-old American singer Madonna. The artist said “yes”, so she is now preparing for the wedding.
Points of attention
- Madonna has allegedly signed a marriage contract with Akeem, including a prenuptial agreement, ensuring confidentiality and understanding.
- This marriage will mark a significant milestone in Madonna's romantic history, following relationships with actor Sean Penn and director Guy Ritchie.
Madonna is getting married again
Anonymous sources emphasize that the two years of the relationship were happy for the couple.
The singer herself admitted to her friends that she no longer wants to waste the fleeting time.
The star couple has not yet decided when they are going to celebrate their wedding.
It is likely that the celebration will take place by the end of 2025, but currently the future newlyweds are looking for a place to hold a private ceremony.
According to anonymous sources, the singer has allegedly already signed a marriage contract with the football player.
It's important to understand that this will be Madonna's third marriage. She was previously in relationships with actor Sean Penn and director Guy Ritchie.