Madonna is preparing for her wedding with a young football player

According to anonymous sources, 30-year-old football player Akeem Morris has proposed to 67-year-old American singer Madonna. The artist said “yes”, so she is now preparing for the wedding.

Madonna is getting married again

Anonymous sources emphasize that the two years of the relationship were happy for the couple.

The singer herself admitted to her friends that she no longer wants to waste the fleeting time.

"She's done everything she can, but now she wants something real. Akim gives her this sense of peace and connection — he makes her laugh, pushes her to do the right things, and treats her better than anyone before," insiders said. Share

Photo: facebook.com/madonna

The star couple has not yet decided when they are going to celebrate their wedding.

It is likely that the celebration will take place by the end of 2025, but currently the future newlyweds are looking for a place to hold a private ceremony.

According to anonymous sources, the singer has allegedly already signed a marriage contract with the football player.

Of course, she's signing a prenuptial agreement. Akim has no objections — he's already agreed to all sorts of confidentiality terms from the beginning of their relationship, so there's no conflict here," the insider said. Share

It's important to understand that this will be Madonna's third marriage. She was previously in relationships with actor Sean Penn and director Guy Ritchie.