More and more companies are appearing in Ukraine that make money on tours for foreign tourists to places destroyed by the occupation army of the Russian Federation.

What is known about the crazy demand for "military tourism" in Ukraine

Journalists of Sarganserländer note that tourist tours to Irpin in the Kyiv region or Kharkiv, destroyed by the Russian invaders, raise important ethical issues.

It is emphasized that about 10 companies currently offer tours to the places that were badly affected by the armed aggression of the occupation army of the Russian Federation for foreigners.

The vast majority of such tours are focused on Kyiv and the Kyiv region, and their cost ranges from 150 to 250 euros.

A house in Irpen destroyed by the Russian army

At the same time, part of the profit from these tours goes to support the Ukrainian military.

According to the founder of one such tourist company, Svitozara Moiseev, it is not so much about making money as about demonstrating the real consequences of the criminal war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine for foreign citizens.

They are similar to a vaccine that prevents the recurrence of similar events, — Moiseev claims.

How do the residents of Ukraine react to "military tourism".

At the same time, individual such companies earn thousands of euros by sending foreign tourists almost to war zones.

In July 2024, Nick Tan from the USA flew to Kharkiv, which is located 20 kilometers from the front line and is constantly bombarded.

I just wanted to see it because I think our life in the West is too comfortable and easy. Jumping out of planes, partying all night and punching people in the face is not for me anymore. So what will be the best? To go to the war zone, — explains the 34-year-old tourist from the USA.

The authors of the material note that this causes surprise among the residents of Irpen, who continue to live in conditions of constant danger.

Recently, the Shahed drone crashed 300 meters from my house. I had no desire to experience anything like that. But if people want it, it is their right, 52-year-old Ruslan Savchuk emphasizes.

According to the deputy of the city council of Irpen Mykhailyna Skoryk-Shkarivska, the majority of the city's residents support this kind of "military tourism".

Why are you coming here? Why do you want to see our sadness? — residents of Ukraine ask foreigners.

In her turn, the head of the National Agency for Tourism Development Maryana Oleskiv raises ethical issues of military tourism, so the agency is preparing special training courses for tour guides.

Although tourist flows to Ukraine have fallen since the beginning of the war and are now limited mainly to business tourists, the Ukrainian tourism industry is already preparing for the post-war period.