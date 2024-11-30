More and more companies are appearing in Ukraine that make money on tours for foreign tourists to places destroyed by the occupation army of the Russian Federation.
Points of attention
- Military tourism in Ukraine is experiencing a surge in popularity, with tourists flocking to witness the destruction caused by the Russian army.
- The demand for tours to war-torn areas raises ethical debates among local residents about the exploitation of tragedy for profit.
- Some companies offering military tourism in Ukraine contribute a portion of their profits to support the Ukrainian military, emphasizing the educational value of showcasing the consequences of armed conflict.
- Foreign tourists are drawn to these tours seeking a different perspective on life, with some viewing the experience as a contrast to their comfortable lifestyles in the West.
- While there is varying reactions from residents towards military tourism, the Ukrainian tourism industry is preparing for the post-war period by addressing ethical concerns and offering specialized training for tour guides.
What is known about the crazy demand for "military tourism" in Ukraine
Journalists of Sarganserländer note that tourist tours to Irpin in the Kyiv region or Kharkiv, destroyed by the Russian invaders, raise important ethical issues.
It is emphasized that about 10 companies currently offer tours to the places that were badly affected by the armed aggression of the occupation army of the Russian Federation for foreigners.
The vast majority of such tours are focused on Kyiv and the Kyiv region, and their cost ranges from 150 to 250 euros.
At the same time, part of the profit from these tours goes to support the Ukrainian military.
According to the founder of one such tourist company, Svitozara Moiseev, it is not so much about making money as about demonstrating the real consequences of the criminal war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine for foreign citizens.
How do the residents of Ukraine react to "military tourism".
At the same time, individual such companies earn thousands of euros by sending foreign tourists almost to war zones.
In July 2024, Nick Tan from the USA flew to Kharkiv, which is located 20 kilometers from the front line and is constantly bombarded.
The authors of the material note that this causes surprise among the residents of Irpen, who continue to live in conditions of constant danger.
According to the deputy of the city council of Irpen Mykhailyna Skoryk-Shkarivska, the majority of the city's residents support this kind of "military tourism".
In her turn, the head of the National Agency for Tourism Development Maryana Oleskiv raises ethical issues of military tourism, so the agency is preparing special training courses for tour guides.
Although tourist flows to Ukraine have fallen since the beginning of the war and are now limited mainly to business tourists, the Ukrainian tourism industry is already preparing for the post-war period.