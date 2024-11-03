More than 20 wagons with coal derailed in the Russian Federation — photo

In Russian Bashkiria, 22 wagons with coal derailed at night on November 3. The reasons for the incident are currently unknown.
Points of attention
- 22 wagons carrying coal derailed in Russian Bashkiria without causing any casualties, sparking investigations into the causes of the incident.
- Russian authorities are looking into the recent derailment, while incidents like these have occurred in the past, such as the overturning of a passenger train in the Republic of Komi.
- In another incident in the Republic of Komi, a passenger train derailed into water, resulting in injuries but no fatalities.
- The recent derailment adds to the history of railway accidents in Russia, highlighting the importance of safety measures and ongoing inspections.
- As the investigations continue, it is crucial to understand the root causes of such incidents to prevent future accidents and ensure the safety of passengers and railway workers.
In Russia, 22 wagons with coal derailed
As reported by the Russian prosecutor's office, the incident happened at night in the Republic of Bashkortostan on the section of the Iglyno-Dema track.
22 wagons loaded with coal derailed. According to the Russian prosecutor's office, there were no casualties as a result of the accident.
The causes of the accident are still unknown. The Russians claim that they are conducting an inspection.
What is known about previous accidents on the railways of the Russian Federation
On June 26, a passenger train derailed into the water during one of the races in the Republic of Komi in Russia.
According to preliminary data, 9 cars of passenger train No. 511 Vorkuta — Novorossiysk derailed there.
As a result of the accident, it was known that at least 70 people were injured — all of them had small cuts from the glass and injuries from hitting the shelves and tables. 150 passengers were traveling in the overturned carriages. There are no casualties.
A total of 232 people went to Novorossiysk from Vorkuta. The train consisted of 14 cars, 9 of them overturned.