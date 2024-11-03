More than 20 wagons with coal derailed in the Russian Federation — photo

In Russian Bashkiria, 22 wagons with coal derailed at night on November 3. The reasons for the incident are currently unknown.

As reported by the Russian prosecutor's office, the incident happened at night in the Republic of Bashkortostan on the section of the Iglyno-Dema track.

22 wagons loaded with coal derailed. According to the Russian prosecutor's office, there were no casualties as a result of the accident.

Photo — t.me/ptprok

The causes of the accident are still unknown. The Russians claim that they are conducting an inspection.

What is known about previous accidents on the railways of the Russian Federation

On June 26, a passenger train derailed into the water during one of the races in the Republic of Komi in Russia.

According to preliminary data, 9 cars of passenger train No. 511 Vorkuta — Novorossiysk derailed there.

As a result of the accident, it was known that at least 70 people were injured — all of them had small cuts from the glass and injuries from hitting the shelves and tables. 150 passengers were traveling in the overturned carriages. There are no casualties.