Musk, Trump and Navalnaya. Who else is in the running for the title of "Person of the Year 2024"

The American magazine Time announced the candidates for the title "Person of the Year 2024". 10 candidates made it to the list.

"Person of the Year 2024": who is among the contenders according to Time

Among them is Kamala Harris , an American politician who was Donald Trump's opponent in the US presidential elections this year. Harris, along with Biden, was already on the cover of "Person of the Year" magazine in 2020, when the duo defeated Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence.

Candidates for the title of “Person of the Year 2024”

The list also includes:

the wife of the deceased Russian politician Oleksiy Navalny Yulia Navalna , whom the publication called "the first lady of the Russian opposition",

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu , "one of the most influential and controversial world leaders this year,"

the president of Mexico, Claudia Scheinbaum , who made history by taking the oath "as the first female president of Mexico and the first Jewish leader in the country in more than 200 years of independence."

Kate Middleton

Also on the list is Princess of Wales Kate Middleton, who made headlines this year due to cancer. In September, Middleton announced that she had completed chemotherapy.

Elon Musk

Elon Musk, the richest man in the world, is also on the list.

2024 was the year when Musk took a step into the world of politics. He supported Trump in his election campaign. After Trump's victory, Musk's power only increased, the publication writes. Musk has already been named TIME's Person of the Year in 2021.

Mark Zuckerberg

Also on the list is Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who has been "under the microscope as he dealt with a government probe of Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram and other platforms."

Donald Trump

Donald Trump is also on the list. The publication writes that he "changed the American electorate, winning the popular vote for the first time and turning every swing state red." His victory in the 2024 election will make history for several reasons: He will become the oldest president in US history, and earlier this year he was convicted by a New York jury, making him the first convicted felon to be elected president. He has promised to impose tariffs on America's top trading partners — Mexico, Canada and China — immediately after taking office.

Trump was previously named TIME magazine's Person of the Year in 2016, the year he first won the presidency. Share

TIME magazine will announce its 2024 Person of the Year on December 12.

Time published a list of the hundred most influential companies in 2024

On May 30, the influential American magazine Time published a list of the hundred most influential companies in 2024.

In the "Leaders" category, the Rare Beauty company of the singer Selena Gomez, the American football club "Inter Miami" (where Lionel Messi currently plays), Reddit, Pinterest, Toyota, BMW, etc. are listed. Share

The list with the Rebels, in particular, is filled with the WNBA (Women's Professional Basketball League of the United States) and the companies Xiaomi, Airbnb, Dyson.

AI company Anthropic, Saildrone, Google, Huawei and chip maker AMD made the Innovators list.

The Titans category includes companies such as Intel, Amazon, oil company Saudi Aramco, Airbus, Microsoft, Nvidia, Pfizer, TikTok and Disney.