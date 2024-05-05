Mustafa Dzhemilev's assistant detained at Chisinau airport

At Chisinau airport on May 4, Moldovan special services detained Erol Veliyev, an assistant to People's Deputy Mustafa Dzhemilev.

The Head of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people, Refat Chubarov, reported on the detention of Erol Veliyev.

He noted that the detention took place during border control, Veliyev was returning home to Kyiv.

Our particular concern is that Erol Veliyev is an assistant to the Ukrainian MP Mustafa Dzhemilev and one of the many Crimean Tatars on Russia's 'terrorist list' subject to arrest. Refat Chubarov Chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people

Chubarov added that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and the Embassy of Ukraine in Moldova were informed about the situation.

The Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people is taking other measures to protect the rights of Ukrainian citizen Erol Veliyev.

Later, Chubarov added an update to the post, writing that the detained Veliyev was taken to another room in the Chisinau airport building, where he would be interviewed by the Anti-Terrorist Service.

At 17:00 it became known that Erol Veliyev was released.

How Russia is eradicating Crimean Tatars from Crimea

The leader of the Crimean Tatar people, Mustafa Dzhemilev, told online.ua that there are no prospects for the indigenous people in Crimea under the Russian authorities and cannot be.

They are creating all the conditions for Crimean Tatars to leave Crimea and bringing Russian citizens there en masse.

According to estimates, Dzhemileva says, Russians have brought at least a million people to Crimea since the beginning of 2014.