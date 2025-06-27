NABU and SAPO request removal of Deputy Prime Minister Chernyshov from office

NABU and SAPO have filed a petition with the High Anti-Corruption Court to apply a preventive measure in the form of a bail of UAH 120 million to the current Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine, Oleksiy Chernyshov. In addition, a petition was filed to remove the high-ranking official from office.

What are NABU and SAPO asking the court to do?

Moreover, it is indicated that the SAPO also requires the following obligations to be imposed on the defendant:

to appear at every request of the detective, prosecutor, and court;

notify the investigator, prosecutor or court about a change in their place of residence and place of work;

not to leave the settlement in which he is located without the permission of the investigator, prosecutor or court;

to deposit your passport(s) for travel abroad with the relevant state authorities;

refrain from communicating with other suspects in the case and witnesses;

wear an electronic monitoring device.

If the court determines the specified preventive measure, the suspect is obliged to pay the specified amount of bail within 5 days. If the suspect fails to fulfill the obligation, as well as if facts are established that he violated the terms of the preventive measure, the prosecutor has the right to file a motion to change such a preventive measure to a more severe one.

What is important to understand is that 2 weeks ago, NABU and SAPO announced the exposure of a corruption scheme in the construction sector with the participation of top state officials, which could have caused the state more than UAH 1 billion in losses.