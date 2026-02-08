Neurobiologists have assessed the intellectual abilities of buzzers

Technological progress has significantly improved the standard of living of different generations, but for the Zoomers it has become a kind of curse. First of all, the current generation of young people, known as the Zoomers (born from 1997 to 2012), became the first in history whose cognitive abilities were lower than those of their parents.

Buzzers could have become victims of technological progress

According to scientists, it is modern technology and online learning that have played a fatal role in the lives of this generation, writes Unilad.

The famous neuroscientist Jared Horvath has already expressed his opinion on this matter.

He drew attention to the fact that observations of human cognitive development have been ongoing for the past several decades.

According to the expert, it was the buzzers who turned out to be the first generation to score the lowest on a set of factors — memory, reading and arithmetic skills, the ability to solve non-standard tasks, and the overall IQ level.

And the point here is not in the people themselves, but in the gadgets that surround them every day from an early age.

Scientists urge us not to forget that smartphones, tablets, and computers have a negative impact on the process of assimilating information.

What is important to understand is that the human brain is not capable of fully learning through short videos or short texts.