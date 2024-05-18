New First Deputy Minister of Defence appointed in Ukraine

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the appointment of Lieutenant General Ivan Havryliuk as First Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine.

Ivan Havryliuk appointed First Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine

There was a corresponding decision adopted at the meeting on May 17, informed the permanent representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament), Taras Melnychuk.

The Government also approved the decision to appoint Oleksandr Balanutsa as Deputy Minister of Defence for European Integration. Until March 2024, Oleksandr Balanutsa held the post of Ambassador of Ukraine to Kuwait.

Havryliuk held the post of Deputy Minister of Defence. Now the government has appointed him to the post of First deputy head of the Ministry of Defence, Rustem Umerov.

In addition, the government dismissed Lyudmila Akimova from the post of deputy head of the National Qualifications Agency.

What is known about Ivan Havryliuk

Ivan Havryliuk was born on April 19, 1971 in the village of Ivanopol, Chudniv district, Zhytomyr region.

In the Armed Forces from August 1, 1988 to March 3, 2020 and from February 24, 2022 to the present.

In 2020, he was released from military service to the reserve. From 2020 to 2022 — adviser to the commander of the Logistics Forces of the Ukrainian army.

February 24, 2022 — was accepted for military service by conscription during mobilisation for a special period and appointed head of the communication and information systems department of the headquarters of the Logistics Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

From September 2022 to October 2023 — Deputy Chief Inspector of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine.