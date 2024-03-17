According to the President of the Czech Republic, Petr Pavel, it is currently impossible to imagine negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation regarding the end of the war.

How Pavel sees the end of the war in Ukraine

According to the president of the Czech Republic, the criminal war launched by the Kremlin against Ukraine can end either with the victory of one of the parties, or with the total exhaustion of the armed forces of both countries.

All of Russia's proposals so far have been effectively dictated. The Kremlin has presented its list of conditions that it, as an aggressor, has no right to impose, — notes Petr Pavel. Share

According to the president of the Czech Republic, a moment may come in the war when Kyiv and Moscow will understand that further escalation will only lead to new losses and suffering without any desired result for both sides.

At the same time, Pavel believes that a lot of time may pass before the situation reaches such a point, and the losses for both sides, both economically and in terms of the number of victims, are already very significant.

The Ministry of Defense of Great Britain advised Ukraine on the scenario of the further conduct of the war

As reported by journalists of The Sunday Times, the head of the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain, Grant Shapps, and the commander of the British army, Tony Radakin, during their visit to Ukraine, advised the Ukrainian leadership to focus on the construction of strategic defense in the east and to abandon the planning of further counteroffensive actions.

The British minister and a top military official spoke about this at a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, Defense Minister Rustem Umyerov, and Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi.

It is noted that the head of the General Staff of the Army of Great Britain, Tony Radakin, was concerned about the focus of the Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi on ground combat operations.

It is noted that Radakin wants the Ukrainian military leadership to act in accordance with NATO strategies with the need to simultaneously conduct an offensive on land, in the air and at sea.

During the negotiations at the Mariinsky Palace, Shapps and Radakin advised the Ukrainian military-political leadership to abandon plans for an offensive.

Britain advises holding the line on the northern and eastern fronts and, if necessary, retreating to more favorable ground where it is hoped that the defensive lines will be able to hold the Russians. This will allow the Ukrainians to focus their efforts on the Black Sea and Crimea, where over the past six months, their troops have inflicted significant blows with the help of long-range Western missiles, the publication says. Share

Sources revealed that Zelensky was very interested, in good humor and open to British offers.

According to the authors of the material, for the first time since the Crimean War in the 19th century, Russia has lost the ability to operate freely in the Black Sea.

Radakin is convinced that the key to Ukraine's success in 2024 lies in the strikes on Crimea and the Russian fleet, and that the attacks on Crimea and the destruction of Russian warships, including submarines, go to the very heart of the "Russian mentality."