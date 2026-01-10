Nobel Committee skeptical of Trump's statement about awarding him the Peace Prize

The Norwegian Nobel Committee and the Norwegian Nobel Institute, amid US President Donald Trump's statement about the possible transfer of the Nobel Peace Prize to him from laureate Maria Corina Machado, explained that the award cannot be transferred or divided after it is awarded.

Nobel Committee skeptical of Trump's ambiguous statement

Once the Nobel Prize winners have been announced, the decision cannot be revoked, the prize cannot be divided or transferred to other persons. The decision is final and remains in force forever. Share

The White House did not provide details about Machado's trip or specify what issues she and Trump will discuss during the meeting.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump expressed his opinion in a new interview that he should be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for all "eight and a quarter" of the wars that he said he had ended.

The president was asked if he planned to meet with Machado, who won the Nobel Peace Prize last year, and whether he would accept the Nobel Peace Prize from her, after she said earlier this week that she was willing to share it with the US president.

Well, I understand that she (Machado — ed.) is coming next week, and I'm looking forward to meeting her, and I've heard that she wants to do it. It would be a great honor. Donald Trump President of the United States

Last October, after the Nobel Peace Prize winner was announced, the White House expressed displeasure that US President Donald Trump did not receive the award this year. The 2025 Nobel Peace Prize winner was Venezuelan politician Maria Corina Machado for her “tireless work to advance the democratic rights of the Venezuelan people.”