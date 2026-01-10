Nobel Committee skeptical of Trump's statement about awarding him the Peace Prize

The Norwegian Nobel Committee and the Norwegian Nobel Institute, amid US President Donald Trump's statement about the possible transfer of the Nobel Peace Prize to him from laureate Maria Corina Machado, explained that the award cannot be transferred or divided after it is awarded.
- The Nobel Committee and Institute clarified that once the Nobel Peace Prize is awarded, it cannot be transferred or divided, dismissing Trump's claim.
- The decision to award the Nobel Peace Prize is final and cannot be revoked, making the transfer of the award to other individuals impossible.
- President Trump's ambiguous statement sparked skepticism from the Nobel Committee, emphasizing the non-transferability and indivisibility of the prestigious award.
Nobel Committee skeptical of Trump's ambiguous statement
The White House did not provide details about Machado's trip or specify what issues she and Trump will discuss during the meeting.
Earlier, US President Donald Trump expressed his opinion in a new interview that he should be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for all "eight and a quarter" of the wars that he said he had ended.
The president was asked if he planned to meet with Machado, who won the Nobel Peace Prize last year, and whether he would accept the Nobel Peace Prize from her, after she said earlier this week that she was willing to share it with the US president.
Last October, after the Nobel Peace Prize winner was announced, the White House expressed displeasure that US President Donald Trump did not receive the award this year. The 2025 Nobel Peace Prize winner was Venezuelan politician Maria Corina Machado for her “tireless work to advance the democratic rights of the Venezuelan people.”