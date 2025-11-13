Nordic and Baltic countries to spend another $500 million on weapons for Ukraine

On November 13, eight European countries announced the allocation of $500 million for the purchase of military equipment and ammunition for Ukraine as part of the PURL initiative.
Points of attention
- Eight European countries are pooling together $500 million to provide military equipment for Ukraine within the PURL initiative.
- NATO is prioritizing financial support for Ukraine in response to Russian aggression, with plans to offer additional assistance worth approximately $60 billion by 2026.
- The PURL initiative enables Ukraine to acquire American weapons funded by NATO partner countries, fostering defense cooperation and capabilities.
New aid for Ukraine within PURL
This was reported by the press service of the North Atlantic Alliance.
As noted, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway and Sweden will finance a joint defense package, which includes the supply of weapons from the United States.
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte welcomed the Allies' decision and stressed its significance.
Rutte also emphasized that NATO countries will continue to provide Ukraine with everything necessary for defense in the face of Russian aggression.
In addition, it is known that NATO countries plan to provide Ukraine with about $60 billion in assistance in 2026.
The Alliance also intends to develop cooperation with the Ukrainian defense industry, using its knowledge and experience to jointly strengthen defense capabilities.
PURL (Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List) is a US and NATO program that allows Ukraine to receive American weapons at the expense of partner countries that are members of the Alliance.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-