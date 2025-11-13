Nordic and Baltic countries to spend another $500 million on weapons for Ukraine

On November 13, eight European countries announced the allocation of $500 million for the purchase of military equipment and ammunition for Ukraine as part of the PURL initiative.

New aid for Ukraine within PURL

This was reported by the press service of the North Atlantic Alliance.

As noted, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway and Sweden will finance a joint defense package, which includes the supply of weapons from the United States.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte welcomed the Allies' decision and stressed its significance.

Our Northern and Baltic allies are stepping up funding for another package of critical military equipment for Ukraine. This equipment is critically important as Ukraine enters the winter months. Mark Rutte NATO Secretary General

Rutte also emphasized that NATO countries will continue to provide Ukraine with everything necessary for defense in the face of Russian aggression.

As recently reported by the Office of the President, contributions from partners to cover the priority needs of Ukrainian defense within the framework of the PURL initiative have already reached $2.82 billion. Thanks to these funds, it was possible to form five packages of American weapons. Share

In addition, it is known that NATO countries plan to provide Ukraine with about $60 billion in assistance in 2026.

The Alliance also intends to develop cooperation with the Ukrainian defense industry, using its knowledge and experience to jointly strengthen defense capabilities.

PURL (Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List) is a US and NATO program that allows Ukraine to receive American weapons at the expense of partner countries that are members of the Alliance.