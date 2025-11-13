Nordic and Baltic countries to spend another $500 million on weapons for Ukraine
Category
World
Publication date

Nordic and Baltic countries to spend another $500 million on weapons for Ukraine

NATO
Ukraine
Читати українською

On November 13, eight European countries announced the allocation of $500 million for the purchase of military equipment and ammunition for Ukraine as part of the PURL initiative.

Points of attention

  • Eight European countries are pooling together $500 million to provide military equipment for Ukraine within the PURL initiative.
  • NATO is prioritizing financial support for Ukraine in response to Russian aggression, with plans to offer additional assistance worth approximately $60 billion by 2026.
  • The PURL initiative enables Ukraine to acquire American weapons funded by NATO partner countries, fostering defense cooperation and capabilities.

New aid for Ukraine within PURL

This was reported by the press service of the North Atlantic Alliance.

As noted, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway and Sweden will finance a joint defense package, which includes the supply of weapons from the United States.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte welcomed the Allies' decision and stressed its significance.

Our Northern and Baltic allies are stepping up funding for another package of critical military equipment for Ukraine. This equipment is critically important as Ukraine enters the winter months.

Mark Rutte

Mark Rutte

NATO Secretary General

Rutte also emphasized that NATO countries will continue to provide Ukraine with everything necessary for defense in the face of Russian aggression.

As recently reported by the Office of the President, contributions from partners to cover the priority needs of Ukrainian defense within the framework of the PURL initiative have already reached $2.82 billion. Thanks to these funds, it was possible to form five packages of American weapons.

In addition, it is known that NATO countries plan to provide Ukraine with about $60 billion in assistance in 2026.

The Alliance also intends to develop cooperation with the Ukrainian defense industry, using its knowledge and experience to jointly strengthen defense capabilities.

PURL (Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List) is a US and NATO program that allows Ukraine to receive American weapons at the expense of partner countries that are members of the Alliance.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Missiles for Patriot and HIMARS will be included in the new aid package to Ukraine under the PURL initiative
Office of the President of Ukraine
HIMARS

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?