Olena Zelenska Foundation participated in the conference "Healthcare Initiative for Ukraine"

The Foundation of the First Lady Olena Zelenska joined the international conference “Ukraine Healthcare Initiative” held in the Czech Republic on May 5. This important event brought together key stakeholders in Prague. The focus is on the restoration and development of the Ukrainian healthcare system against the backdrop of the war, as well as during the period of post-war reconstruction.
Points of attention
- The event was opened by the First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, underlining the global partnership required for medical assistance during conflicts.
- Key discussions revolved around physical and psychological rehabilitation, and the establishment of a sustainable medical care model in Ukraine, bringing together various stakeholders from the government, international organizations, and medical institutions.
Goals and results of the conference "Healthcare Initiative for Ukraine"
The First Lady of Ukraine and founder of the Foundation, Olena Zelenska, opened the event, drawing the attention of the international community to the importance of medical assistance to Ukraine in times of war and the need for global partnership in this area.
What is important to understand is that this important event brought together key stakeholders and partners to discuss in detail the restoration and development of the Ukrainian healthcare system in the context of war and post-war reconstruction.
The Director of the Foundation, Nina Gorbacheva, presented key areas of work in the field of health care and psychosocial support for adolescents and youth in Ukraine, and also emphasized the importance of consolidating international efforts to help children and youth in Ukraine.
First of all, Nina Gorbacheva revealed all the important nuances of restoring medical infrastructure, equipping it with medical equipment for the treatment of complex injuries and rehabilitation of adults and children.
Among the Foundation's priorities is also the creation of new educational centers at children's hospitals "Superhero School", where children can continue their continuous education during long-term treatment.
The focus is also on psychosocial support for adolescents and young people: the Foundation is working on launching a new project in this area. It also finances camps for children affected by the war.
It is worth noting that the conference “Initiative in the Healthcare Sector of Ukraine” is held under the patronage of the First Lady of the Czech Republic, Mrs. Eva Pavlova.
Representatives of governments, international organizations, medical institutions, the donor community, and the public sector joined the event.
Key topics of this year's conference covered issues of physical and psychological rehabilitation, as well as building a sustainable model of medical care in Ukraine.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-