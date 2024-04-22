One of suspects for murdering Apr. 20 policeman in Vinnytsia region gets custody without bail

On April 22, the Vinnytsia Court chose a preventive measure for one of the suspects in the murder and attempted on the police officers — detention for two months without bail.

Pre-trial measure for the suspect in the murder of a policeman

The Prosecutor General's Office announced that one of the suspects in the shooting of policemen in the Vinnytsia region was ordered to be detained without alternative preventive measures.

This is a military serviceman born in 1972. He is accused of:

murder and attempt on the lives of police officers,

illegal handling of weapons,

desertion.

Earlier, two military men — a father and a son — were informed of the suspicions:

In encroachment on the life of a law enforcement officer and illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives (Article 348, Chapter 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

In desertion with a weapon according to a prior conspiracy by a group of persons, committed under martial law (Chapter 4 of Article 408 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The sanction of the article provides imprisonment for a term of 9 to 15 years or life imprisonment.

The murder of a policeman in the Vinnytsia region: what is known

Around 2:00 a.m. on April 20, police officers stopped an unknown dark-coloured car for inspection in the Gaysyn district of the Vinnytsia region.

During the inspection of the car, two men opened fire on the police, killing 20-year-old Maksym Zaretskyy, wounding his partner, and fled the scene.

On April 21, law enforcement officers searched for them and detained them in the village of Lypetske, Podilsky district, Odesa region, following Art. 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.