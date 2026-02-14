"Only Russia could have done this". Britain confirms Navalny was poisoned with a rare toxin
Category
World
Publication date

"Only Russia could have done this". Britain confirms Navalny was poisoned with a rare toxin

Government of Great Britain
Navalny
Читати українською

Britain, Sweden, Germany, France and the Netherlands have said that poison was found in tissue samples from the body of Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny.

Points of attention

  • Britain, along with other countries, confirms the presence of a deadly toxin in tissue samples from Alexei Navalny's body, pointing towards Russia's involvement.
  • Lab tests detected a rare toxin found in the skin of Ecuadorian frogs in Navalny's body, which was most likely used to poison him.

Russia poisoned Navalny — conclusions of Britain and partner countries

This is stated in a joint statement published on the British government website.

Two years after the Munich Security Conference was shocked by the news of the death of a leading Russian opposition figure, subsequent collaborative work has confirmed through laboratory tests that a deadly toxin found in the skin of Ecuadorian frogs (epibatidine) was detected in tissue samples from Alexei Navalny's body and most likely caused his death.

It is noted that only Russia had the means, motive, and opportunity to use this deadly toxin against Navalny while he was being held in a penal colony in Siberia.

And we hold her (Russia — ed.) responsible for his death.

Epibatidine is found in the body of Ecuadorian frogs, which are found naturally in South America. In captivity, frogs do not produce this toxin, and it cannot be found in Russia.

There is no explanation for its presence in Navalny's body. Russia brazenly developed and used this poison in violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention.

Britain has informed the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons about Russia's blatant violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention.

Together with our partners, the UK will continue to hold Russia accountable for its actions.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian opposition politician Navalny died in prison. What was he remembered for
Navalny

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?