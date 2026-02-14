Britain, Sweden, Germany, France and the Netherlands have said that poison was found in tissue samples from the body of Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny.
- Britain, along with other countries, confirms the presence of a deadly toxin in tissue samples from Alexei Navalny's body, pointing towards Russia's involvement.
- Lab tests detected a rare toxin found in the skin of Ecuadorian frogs in Navalny's body, which was most likely used to poison him.
Russia poisoned Navalny — conclusions of Britain and partner countries
This is stated in a joint statement published on the British government website.
It is noted that only Russia had the means, motive, and opportunity to use this deadly toxin against Navalny while he was being held in a penal colony in Siberia.
And we hold her (Russia — ed.) responsible for his death.
Epibatidine is found in the body of Ecuadorian frogs, which are found naturally in South America. In captivity, frogs do not produce this toxin, and it cannot be found in Russia.
Britain has informed the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons about Russia's blatant violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention.
Together with our partners, the UK will continue to hold Russia accountable for its actions.
