Britain, Sweden, Germany, France and the Netherlands have said that poison was found in tissue samples from the body of Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny.

Russia poisoned Navalny — conclusions of Britain and partner countries

This is stated in a joint statement published on the British government website.

Two years after the Munich Security Conference was shocked by the news of the death of a leading Russian opposition figure, subsequent collaborative work has confirmed through laboratory tests that a deadly toxin found in the skin of Ecuadorian frogs (epibatidine) was detected in tissue samples from Alexei Navalny's body and most likely caused his death.

It is noted that only Russia had the means, motive, and opportunity to use this deadly toxin against Navalny while he was being held in a penal colony in Siberia.

And we hold her (Russia — ed.) responsible for his death.

Epibatidine is found in the body of Ecuadorian frogs, which are found naturally in South America. In captivity, frogs do not produce this toxin, and it cannot be found in Russia.

There is no explanation for its presence in Navalny's body. Russia brazenly developed and used this poison in violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention. Share

Britain has informed the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons about Russia's blatant violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention.