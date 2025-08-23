"Our Cossack!" Stephen King publicly supported Ukraine

Social media users have noticed that famous American author Stephen King continues to actively support Ukraine. This happened once again after the scandalous negotiations between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Stephen King and his clear pro-Ukrainian position

On August 22, the “King of Horror” published an appeal to his followers on the microblog X. The frame shows King himself and his dog Molly.

The American writer urged readers to watch the finale of the mini-series "The Institute" on the MGM+ TV channel.

By the way, it was based on the novel of the same name by Stephen King.

Ukrainian fans immediately noticed that King was wearing a sweatshirt with a yellow-and-blue map and the words "Ukraine" on it, so they began thanking him for his support:

“The King of Horrors” is always on the side of good — and that’s wonderful!”;

“Our Cossack!”;

“How can you not adore our king? He is the best!”;

"Thank you for supporting Ukraine. I am infinitely grateful to you for this. It is very important when your idol is also a good person";

"With love from Ukraine";

"Thank you and Molly for your support!"