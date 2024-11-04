Over 80 million tons of cargo were transported through the Ukrainian grain corridor

2,985 ships passed through the grain sea corridor, delivering Ukrainian products to the ports of Africa, Asia, Europe and America.

Almost $4 billion worth of goods were transported through the sea corridor in October

This was reported by the press service of the Administration of Sea Ports of Ukraine (AMPU).

According to the report, the export of 53.5 million tons of agricultural products has become a key factor in ensuring food security in many countries.

According to the Ministry of Economy, in October 2024, Ukraine set an annual record for the export of goods, selling products worth 3.8 billion dollars, which is 18.7% more than in September. Total exports since the beginning of the year reached 34.6 billion dollars. The growth took place primarily due to the increase in the export of agricultural products and the effective operation of the sea corridor, — noted the head of the State Enterprise "AMPU" Yuriy Lytvyn.

According to operational data for January-October 2024, Ukrainian seaports handled 82.1 million tons of cargo, which is almost double the figure for 2023 (46.1 million tons). Of these, 50.7 million tons are agricultural products.

The ports of the Danube region remain a reliable alternative route for Ukrainian exports and critical imports, AMPU stressed. They noted that all ports are 100% provided with alternative power sources for their uninterrupted operation.

What is known about the work of the sea corridor

On July 17, 2023, Russia announced the termination of the grain agreement. In response to this, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the grain corridor should continue to be used, even if the Russian Federation withdraws from the agreement.

On August 12, Ukraine opened the registration of merchant ships and their owners, which are ready to take temporary routes to Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea.

On August 16, the first ship left the Odesa port after Russia announced the termination of the grain agreement.