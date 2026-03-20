Patriarch Filaret passed away

On March 20, it became known about the death of the emeritus patriarch of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU) Filaret (in the world - Mykhailo Antonovich Denysenko). His earthly journey ended at the age of 98.

Patriarch Filaret completed his earthly journey

Metropolitan Epiphanius of Kyiv and All Ukraine reported on the painful loss for the Orthodox Church.

Today, there is deep sadness and regret in my heart, as in the hearts of many Ukrainians, because today the earthly journey of His Holiness Patriarch Filaret has ended. I call on the all-Ukrainian flock to offer heartfelt prayers for the repose of the soul of the newly departed Patriarch Filaret, who departed to be with the Lord today. Let us ask the Almighty to receive him into His Heavenly Kingdom. Heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased bishop! Epiphanius Metropolitan Epiphanius of Kyiv and All Ukraine

According to Metropolitan Epiphany, the clergy and faithful will never forget Patriarch Filaret's instructions on the importance of maintaining the unity of the Ukrainian Church around the Kyivan See.

He also noted that Filaret's heart stopped at the age of 98.

Despite this, as Epiphanius assured, the memory of him will remain in the local autocephalous Ukrainian Orthodox Church forever.