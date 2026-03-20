Patriarch Filaret passed away
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Patriarch Filaret passed away

Patriarch Filaret completed his earthly journey
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

On March 20, it became known about the death of the emeritus patriarch of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU) Filaret (in the world - Mykhailo Antonovich Denysenko). His earthly journey ended at the age of 98.

Points of attention

  • Despite his earthly journey coming to an end, Patriarch Filaret's legacy of good work and dedication to the Ukrainian Church will be remembered and celebrated for years to come.
  • The Orthodox community mourns the loss of a revered leader and prays for the repose of Patriarch Filaret's soul, wishing him eternal memory and peace in the Heavenly Kingdom.

Patriarch Filaret completed his earthly journey

Metropolitan Epiphanius of Kyiv and All Ukraine reported on the painful loss for the Orthodox Church.

Today, there is deep sadness and regret in my heart, as in the hearts of many Ukrainians, because today the earthly journey of His Holiness Patriarch Filaret has ended. I call on the all-Ukrainian flock to offer heartfelt prayers for the repose of the soul of the newly departed Patriarch Filaret, who departed to be with the Lord today. Let us ask the Almighty to receive him into His Heavenly Kingdom. Heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased bishop!

Epiphanius

Epiphanius

Metropolitan Epiphanius of Kyiv and All Ukraine

According to Metropolitan Epiphany, the clergy and faithful will never forget Patriarch Filaret's instructions on the importance of maintaining the unity of the Ukrainian Church around the Kyivan See.

He also noted that Filaret's heart stopped at the age of 98.

Despite this, as Epiphanius assured, the memory of him will remain in the local autocephalous Ukrainian Orthodox Church forever.

May the memory of the newly departed Patriarch be bright and eternal, and may his soul rejoice in heaven with the fruits that his good work here on earth has given and will give! The Kingdom of Heaven, eternal memory and eternal peace to the departed Patriarch Filaret! — the statement of the Metropolitan reads.

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?