Patriarch Filaret passed away

On March 20, it became known about the death of the emeritus patriarch of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU) Filaret (in the world - Mykhailo Antonovich Denysenko). His earthly journey ended at the age of 98.
Points of attention
- Despite his earthly journey coming to an end, Patriarch Filaret's legacy of good work and dedication to the Ukrainian Church will be remembered and celebrated for years to come.
- The Orthodox community mourns the loss of a revered leader and prays for the repose of Patriarch Filaret's soul, wishing him eternal memory and peace in the Heavenly Kingdom.
Patriarch Filaret completed his earthly journey
Metropolitan Epiphanius of Kyiv and All Ukraine reported on the painful loss for the Orthodox Church.
According to Metropolitan Epiphany, the clergy and faithful will never forget Patriarch Filaret's instructions on the importance of maintaining the unity of the Ukrainian Church around the Kyivan See.
He also noted that Filaret's heart stopped at the age of 98.
Despite this, as Epiphanius assured, the memory of him will remain in the local autocephalous Ukrainian Orthodox Church forever.