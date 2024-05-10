Pentagon and SpaceX blocked Russians from using Starlink on the battlefield

The Pentagon is confident that Russia will continue to try to find ways to use Starlink and other commercial communications systems.

The US actively cooperates with the government of Ukraine and SpaceX

Pentagon officials are working with Elon Musk's company SpaceX to prevent unauthorised use of Starlink Internet terminals on the battlefield in Ukraine by the Russian military.

We are currently successfully countering Russian use of [Starlink], but I am sure that Russia will continue to try to find ways to use Starlink and other commercial communications systems. This will remain a problem, I think we have dealt with it and found good solutions both with Starlink and with Ukraine, said in an interview The head of the US Department of Defence's Space Policy Division, John Plum. Share

Starlink continues to be advertised for sale in Russia

At the same time, Plumb refused to go into details about what methods or procedures are used to stop Russia's use of portable communication terminals that connect to SpaceX's fleet of low-orbit satellites. Representatives of the Ukrainian government also did not provide comments.

The newspaper notes that Starlink terminals are still being advertised for sale in Russia on platforms such as the Ozon e-commerce site.

The sellers claim that they work on a subscription issued in the name of residents of European countries where the technology is licensed.

Mykhailo Fedorov, Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, said that by May 2022, Ukraine had received 10,000 Starlink terminals, which provide critical communication in the war against Russian invaders.

The Pentagon subsequently awarded SpaceX a one-year, $23 million contract that expires this month.

Asked about the status of the contract, Omar Villarreal, spokesman for the space policy department, said they were working to extend it until November.