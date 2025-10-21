People with incurable vision loss see again thanks to the Prima implant

In 17 clinics in Europe, ophthalmologists tested the ultra-thin Prima electronic implant. It gave people with age-related macular degeneration partial vision restoration.
Points of attention
- Specialized training and intensive rehabilitation are essential for patients to effectively utilize this type of vision provided by the Prima implant.
- According to experts, the Prima implant requires patients to adapt to the technology, highlighting the importance of patient education and support post-activation.
What is known about the Prima implant?
According to the developers, it is a microchip only half the thickness of a human hair and 2×2 millimeters in size.
It is surgically placed under the retina of the eye. During the operation, which lasts about 2 hours, the patient is fitted with a device that then works in conjunction with augmented reality glasses.
What is important to understand is that 84% of the test participants regained their ability to read.
Each of them suffered from the "dry" form of age-related macular degeneration, the leading cause of vision loss among people over 50, which is incurable.
It is also indicated that the trial participants underwent special training and intensive rehabilitation.