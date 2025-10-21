People with incurable vision loss see again thanks to the Prima implant

In 17 clinics in Europe, ophthalmologists tested the ultra-thin Prima electronic implant. It gave people with age-related macular degeneration partial vision restoration.

What is known about the Prima implant?

According to the developers, it is a microchip only half the thickness of a human hair and 2×2 millimeters in size.

It is surgically placed under the retina of the eye. During the operation, which lasts about 2 hours, the patient is fitted with a device that then works in conjunction with augmented reality glasses.

The glasses are equipped with a video camera and a minicomputer on the belt. The camera reads the image, converts it into an infrared signal and transmits it to a microchip, which activates retinal cells. The information then travels through the optic nerve to the brain, forming an image. Share

What is important to understand is that 84% of the test participants regained their ability to read.

Each of them suffered from the "dry" form of age-related macular degeneration, the leading cause of vision loss among people over 50, which is incurable.

It is also indicated that the trial participants underwent special training and intensive rehabilitation.