Pfizer misleads public about harm of COVID-19 vaccine

The American state of Kansas brought such an accusation against the pharmaceutical giant. His attorney sued Pfizer.

Pfizer accused of concealing information about complications from the coronavirus vaccine

The state authorities believe that the pharmaceutical giant "misled" the public.

The lawsuit alleges that shortly after the vaccine was introduced in early 2021, Pfizer concealed evidence that the vaccine caused pregnancy complications, including miscarriage, as well as myocarditis and pericarditis.

Also, the state attorney general accuses Pfizer of distorting data on the effectiveness of vaccinations for the purpose of making money from people and demands unspecified monetary compensation.

Pfizer says its claims "were accurate and scientifically sound" and that the lawsuit "has no merit."

The vaccine of this company was widely used in Ukraine as well.

Why some people died after J&J and AstraZeneca vaccinations

Scientists have concluded that adenovirus-based vaccines, such as those made by J&J and AstraZeneca, contain a component that can cause genetically predisposed people to produce unusually structured antibodies against a protein involved in blood clotting.

So far, it has not been possible to identify this component and try to remove it using genetic engineering.

Hematologists and intensive care specialists are likely to see more cases of thrombotic risk from this component as they become more aware of this complication, said Tom Gordon, head of immunology at Flinders University in South Australia. Share

According to the latest data, out of more than 18 million people who received the J&J one-time vaccine, 60 people experienced the phenomenon of thrombosis. In total, 9 cases of death were recorded after vaccination with the mentioned drugs.