Polish farmers' strike. Another checkpoint on the border with Ukraine has been temporarily unlocked

The PP on the border between Poland and Ukraine is unblocked

On March 30, Polish farmers blocked two checkpoints on the border with Ukraine, and another one was temporarily unlocked until April 2.

This was announced by the spokesman of the State Border Service of Ukraine, Andriy Demchenko, on the air of the telethon.

He reminded that on February 9, Polish farmers began to block the border with Ukraine and for a long time they blocked 6 directions. Then three directions were unblocked — "Krakivets", "Sheghini" and "Ustylug", and the other three were blocked — "Yagodin", "Rava-Ruska" and "Ugryniv".

But a few days ago, they temporarily unblocked the direction of the Ugryn checkpoint. Most likely, this is for the Easter holidays, which Poland will already be celebrating. Andriy Demchenko Spokesman of the DPSU

At the same time, he added that, according to the information of Polish colleagues, it will be unblocked until April 2, and then Polish farmers plan to renew their blocking.

Demchenko said that two lanes are currently blocked: "Yagodin" and "Rava-Ruska" and, as before, Polish farmers do not allow freight vehicles traveling from Ukraine to Poland through them, and in the direction of Ukraine they are allowed to in the direction of "Yagodina" a small number of trucks, if compared with the throughput capacity of this checkpoint.

He noted that over the past day, about 100 vehicles were passed, while about 1,400 cargo vehicles can be passed in both directions per day.

Demchenko noted that the previously unblocked "Krakivets", "Shegyni" and "Ustylug" now provide the possibility of the passage of cargo vehicles in both directions as much as possible, and there is no information that Polish farmers plan to renew the blocking of these checkpoints in these directions.

Blocking the border with Ukraine: what is known

On March 28, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that Poland and Ukraine are close to finding a solution regarding the unblocking of the border. According to him, the search for "good solutions" is underway for Poland and Ukraine at the same time and in the issue of agriculture, "we have taken a step forward."

He reminded that Poland joined the initiative to block the import of Russian and Belarusian grain and other agricultural products. There is also a search for solutions that will create a sense of security for producers and farmers. Tusk added that it is necessary to look for solutions that will not be pre-school either for Ukrainian producers and farmers, or for Polish ones.

The Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal, emphasized that the blockade of the Ukrainian border by individual Polish groups of protesters harms the economy of Poland and Ukraine, as well as the European Union as a whole. According to him, Ukraine still needs ways of solidarity to transport grain through the western land border, because the water corridor is very sensitive to the security situation.