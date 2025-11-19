Polish police arrest first suspects in railway attack

In Poland, law enforcement authorities have announced the first arrests related to the investigation into recent sabotage on the railway between Warsaw and Lublin.

Suspects in railway attack detained in Poland

Polish Interior Ministry spokeswoman Karolina Halecka said that "intensive operational, intelligence and investigative actions, including arrests and securing and analyzing evidence," are being conducted in the sabotage case.

At the same time, she did not provide details, but they were addressed by the spokesman for the Minister-Coordinator of Special Services, Jacek Dobrzynski.

He confirmed that several people had already been detained, but declined to say who they were.

The role of individuals in this terrorist act is being established. Share

At the same time, on the morning of November 19, it became known that Polish law enforcement officers suspect four more Ukrainian citizens of involvement in the sabotage. Earlier, two Ukrainians recruited by Russian intelligence were exposed — they could be the direct perpetrators.

In Poland, between November 15 and 17, the infrastructure of railway line No. 7 was damaged on the Warsaw East — Dorohusk section. The damaged railway track was found on a key route leading to Ukraine.

After that, Polish law enforcement agencies began an investigation. Quite quickly, two Ukrainian citizens were exposed, who are currently in the territory of Belarus, an ally of the Russian regime. Warsaw will demand that Belarus detain and extradite the suspects in the bombing.