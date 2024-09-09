Polish special services interrupted the activities of a group of cyber saboteurs of the Russia and the Belarus

Poland's special services exposed a network of Russian and Belarusian hackers who intended to penetrate the systems of state authorities and local self-government of the Republic of Poland with the aim of stealing information and further blackmail.
A network of Russian and Belarusian cyber saboteurs was exposed in Poland
Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Digitization of Poland Krzysztof Hawkowski and Minister of Internal Affairs Tomasz Siemoniak stated this during a joint press conference.
He emphasized that the purpose of the activities of the Russian and Belarusian special services in Poland was to gather information for the purpose of further blackmail and, in fact, conduct cyberwar.
According to him, these institutions were warned by special services. Thanks to operational actions, it was possible to avoid data theft.
Hawkowski explained that the goal of the cyber attacks was "to cause political, military and economic paralysis in Poland."
The official said that in the first half of 2024, more than 400,000 cyberattacks were registered, and during this time, Polish services took about 100,000 actions to find out who was behind it. Compared to last year, the number of cyber incidents increased by 100% — 370,000 of them were recorded in the entire previous year.
In turn, the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Poland reminded that since January, the Polish special services have detained more than 10 people who were planning sabotage in the Republic of Poland.
According to him, it is necessary to make changes to the national legislation on combating cyber threats, in particular, to provide for the obligation of operators operating in Poland to store data on servers in the country, and not abroad.
Russian spies in Poland: what is known
The Russian spy network in Poland promoted Russian narratives in Europe.
This was announced on March 28 by Jacek Dobzynskiy, the spokesman for the coordinator of special services.
According to him, the task of the Russian agency was to popularize Russia's policy in Europe and harm EU countries and structures primarily through the spread of disinformation, including about Russia's war against Ukraine. The goal was, in particular, to discredit Ukraine.
In its activities, the network used the Voice-of-Europe.eu information site. Pro-Russian articles, interviews and comments on the international situation were published there.
