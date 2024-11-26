In Poltava, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Cherkasy and Odesa regions, on the instructions of NEC "Ukrenergo", the power outage schedules began to operate earlier on November 26.
Points of attention
- NEC Ukrenergo has implemented new power outage schedules in 5 regions of Ukraine to balance the power system.
- The updated schedules in Poltava, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Cherkasy, and Odesa involve power outages from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
- Hourly blackout schedules are necessary due to certain circumstances and may vary, requiring regular updates from Ukrenergo.
- Ukraine will import electricity from European countries to supplement its power needs during the blackout periods.
- Residents are advised to check the official Ukrenergo website for real-time information on blackout schedules, as the situation in the power system continues to evolve.
What is known about the change in power outage schedules in 5 regions of Ukraine
It is noted that in accordance with the order of Ukrenergo, the schedule of hourly blackouts in the Poltava region will operate from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
1st round: 18:00 — 19:00;
2nd round: 19:00 — 20:00;
3rd shift: 2:00 p.m. — 3:00 p.m., 8:00 p.m. — 9:00 p.m.;
4th shift: 15:00 — 16:00;
5th shift: 18:00 — 19:00;
6th round: 17:00 — 18:00.
In the Sumy region, hourly blackout schedules also began to operate from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
1 turn: 16-18;
2nd turn: 13-14;
3rd round: 14-16;
4th turn: without shutdowns;
5th round: 18-20;
6th turn: 20-21
In the Zaporizhzhia region, the shutdown schedules were changed for the 1st and 2nd lines:
turn 1: 17:00-21:00;
turn 2: 13:00-17:00;
shift 3: 07:00-10:00.
The schedule of power outages in the Cherkasy region has been updated:
13:00-14:00 1 shift;
14:00-15:00 3rd shift;
15:00-16:00 4th shift;
16:00-17:00 4th shift;
17:00-18:00 5th shift;
18:00-19:00 5th shift;
19:00-20:00 6th shift;
20:00-21:00 6th shift.
In the Odesa region, power outages also began at 1:00 p.m. and will last until 9:00 p.m.
2nd shift: from 13:00 to 17:00;
4th shift: from 16:00 to 20:00;
5th shift: from 19:00 to 21:00.
What is known about blackouts in Ukraine
During the day, electricity will also be imported from Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary, and Moldova with a total volume of 7,197 MWh, with the maximum capacity in individual hours up to 684 MW.