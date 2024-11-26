In Poltava, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Cherkasy and Odesa regions, on the instructions of NEC "Ukrenergo", the power outage schedules began to operate earlier on November 26.

What is known about the change in power outage schedules in 5 regions of Ukraine

It is noted that in accordance with the order of Ukrenergo, the schedule of hourly blackouts in the Poltava region will operate from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

1st round: 18:00 — 19:00;

2nd round: 19:00 — 20:00;

3rd shift: 2:00 p.m. — 3:00 p.m., 8:00 p.m. — 9:00 p.m.;

4th shift: 15:00 — 16:00;

5th shift: 18:00 — 19:00;

6th round: 17:00 — 18:00.

In the Sumy region, hourly blackout schedules also began to operate from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

1 turn: 16-18;

2nd turn: 13-14;

3rd round: 14-16;

4th turn: without shutdowns;

5th round: 18-20;

6th turn: 20-21

In the Zaporizhzhia region, the shutdown schedules were changed for the 1st and 2nd lines:

turn 1: 17:00-21:00;

turn 2: 13:00-17:00;

shift 3: 07:00-10:00.

The schedule of power outages in the Cherkasy region has been updated:

13:00-14:00 1 shift;

14:00-15:00 3rd shift;

15:00-16:00 4th shift;

16:00-17:00 4th shift;

17:00-18:00 5th shift;

18:00-19:00 5th shift;

19:00-20:00 6th shift;

20:00-21:00 6th shift.

In the Odesa region, power outages also began at 1:00 p.m. and will last until 9:00 p.m.

2nd shift: from 13:00 to 17:00;

4th shift: from 16:00 to 20:00;

5th shift: from 19:00 to 21:00.

What is known about blackouts in Ukraine

In order to balance the power system, hourly blackout schedules were in effect today in all regions from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and from 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The situation in the power system is changing, and accordingly — changes in the application of restriction measures are also possible. You can find out the current schedule of blackouts in your region on the website or on the official pages of the distribution system operator, Ukrenergo notes. Share

During the day, electricity will also be imported from Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary, and Moldova with a total volume of 7,197 MWh, with the maximum capacity in individual hours up to 684 MW.